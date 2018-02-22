 back to top
Police Are Investigating After A Hoax Anthrax Package Was Sent To Meghan Markle

A parcel containing a substance purporting to be the deadly poison anthrax – which turned out to harmless white powder – was sent to Kensington Palace, addressed to Meghan Markle.

Patrick Smith
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visiting Edinburgh Castle on 13 February.
Police are investigating after a package claiming to contain deadly anthrax was sent to St James' Palace addressed to Meghan Markle, who is due to marry Prince Harry in just over three months.

Tests confirmed that the package contained harmless white powder – but the Metropolitan Police considers the threat so serious it is launching a full investigation to establish the identity of the sender and whether it is linked to another package sent to the Houses of Parliament the following day.

Police are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications, contrary to the Communications Act, relating to the same package.

The London Evening Standard reported on Thursday morning that the incident, on 12 February, caused a full security alert at the palace and that the package was intercepted before it could reach the couple.

Scotland Yard said in a statement: "Police are investigating after a package containing a substance was delivered to St James's Palace on Monday, 12 February.

"The substance was tested and confirmed as non suspicious. Officers are also investigating an allegation of malicious communications which relates to the same package."

On 13 February, the Met announced that a parcel containing a similar supposed noxious substance – which also proved to be harmless – was sent to the Houses of Parliament.

There have been no arrests related to either package.

Prince Harry is due to marry Markle on Saturday 19 May in Windsor.

