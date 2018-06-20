 back to top
People Love These Senegal Football Fans Tidying Up A World Cup Stadium

The best-behaved fans in world football?

Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Football fans haven't always had the best press over the years, so hats off to these fans of the Senegal national team who took time after their side's 2-1 win against Poland on Tuesday to clean up the stadium.

#TyCSportsMundial Senegal consiguió un triunfo histórico. Pero sus hinchas en lugar de festejar a minutos de terminado el partido, se encargan de limpiar su sector antes de retirarse. #RESPECT. https://t.co/RiKovpfmoT
TyC Sports @TyCSports

#TyCSportsMundial Senegal consiguió un triunfo histórico. Pero sus hinchas en lugar de festejar a minutos de terminado el partido, se encargan de limpiar su sector antes de retirarse. #RESPECT. https://t.co/RiKovpfmoT

Argentine sports broadcaster TYC Sports captured the fans doing their bit to keep the Otkrytiye Arena in Moscow tidy, in a clip that has been watched 4.5 million times on Twitter.

One reply to the tweet said: "It is a clear example of humility and culture, which unfortunately in our Latin countries has been lost."

Senegal fans with the team name painted on their bodies during the game
Not to be outdone, Japanese fans were seen doing the same thing after their team's 2-1 win against Colombia on Tuesday.

This is discipline!! And citizen responsibility. Japanese fans cleaning their places after the football game. In #Russia The World Cup https://t.co/t4MnuUlSBg
Danu Motta @shadanka

This is discipline!! And citizen responsibility. Japanese fans cleaning their places after the football game. In #Russia The World Cup https://t.co/t4MnuUlSBg

