The John Lewis Christmas ad has become a bit of a tradition. This year's, released on Friday morning, centres on a heartwarming relationship between a cute little boy (played by 7-year-old twins Ethan and Tobias) and a big monster that lives under his bed #awwww.
As usual, some people totally lost it.
But others... er, didn't.
Advertisement
Even those that were hungover.
This is in itself has become a minor British festive tradition.
Some didn't quite get the subtle plot of the ad, which reportedly cost £7 million to make.
Advertisement
More than a few spotted the ad's similarity to the Pixar classic "Monsters Inc."
And after the #MoztheMonster hashtag started trending on Twitter, a lot of people assumed the king of 80s bedsit melancholy had done something wrong.
Meanwhile, spare a thought at this time of year for Twitter's @JohnLewis, who has nothing to do with the shop. For him, it's going to be a long six weeks.
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.