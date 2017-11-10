 back to top
People Are Complaining That The John Lewis Christmas Advert Didn't Make Them Cry Because That's Where Capitalism Is Now

It's a cute monster that lives under the bed. And for some it is not heartwarming enough.

Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

The John Lewis Christmas ad has become a bit of a tradition. This year's, released on Friday morning, centres on a heartwarming relationship between a cute little boy (played by 7-year-old twins Ethan and Tobias) and a big monster that lives under his bed #awwww.

As usual, some people totally lost it.

Just seen the new John Lewis ad! I'm not crying, honest! #MozTheMonster
I'm not crying you're crying #MozTheMonster @johnlewisretail
But others... er, didn't.

John Lewis advert...I'm either half asleep or dim but I don't get it #Mozthemonster
Even those that were hungover.

Just watched the John Lewis ad in my hungover state and I didn't cry. Am now questioning myself. #MozTheMonster
What a disappointment, for me, @johnlewisretailhit it every year. But this year the story doesn't make sense and I… https://t.co/Re3PvDRQ3t
Christmas is cancelled this year. The John Lewis advert didn't make me cry. #MozTheMonster
This is in itself has become a minor British festive tradition.

The amount of fully grown adults bitterly disappointed that a tv ad didn’t make them cry. #MozTheMonster is adorable.
Some didn't quite get the subtle plot of the ad, which reportedly cost £7 million to make.

@AuthorDanJones @guardian the monster isn't real, boy can't sleep as scared of the dark so creates an imaginary fri… https://t.co/TAG4FT2kZi
More than a few spotted the ad's similarity to the Pixar classic "Monsters Inc."

So the #JohnLewis Christmas advert? Anyone else thinking 'we've got a 23-19' the whole way through? #MozTheMonster
And after the #MoztheMonster hashtag started trending on Twitter, a lot of people assumed the king of 80s bedsit melancholy had done something wrong.

Saw #MozTheMonster trending and wondered what he’d done this time
Moz (climbing out from under the bed): "I've got you a present" Cute kid: "Oh wow!" Moz: "I've replaced the turkey… https://t.co/lRFcJcgCQE
Meanwhile, spare a thought at this time of year for Twitter's @JohnLewis, who has nothing to do with the shop. For him, it's going to be a long six weeks.

In an act of Christmas mercy, John Lewis decides to change their name to the Buy Stuff Here store. #guessthejohnlewisad
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

