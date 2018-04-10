Obama, Trump, And Theresa May Are All Not Going To The Royal Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have decided not to invite frontline politicians to their wedding next month, meaning that Theresa May and President Trump will miss out on the chance to attend.

Barack and Michelle Obama, who are known to be friends of the prince, are also not invited.

A spokesperson for Kensington Palace said: "It has been decided that an official list of political leaders – both UK and international – is not required for Prince Harry and Ms. Markle's wedding. Her Majesty's Government was consulted on this decision, which was taken by The Royal Household."

It is thought that the couple want a less formal guest list because Prince Harry is only fifth in line to the throne – he will be demoted to sixth once the Duchess of Cambridge has her third child later this month – and it is not considered a formal state occasion.

In addition, the venue for the wedding, St George's Chapel in Windsor, is relatively small for a royal wedding and holds just 600 people.

Instead, Kensington Palace has confirmed that among the 2,640 people invited to the celebrations at Windsor Castle will be 1,200 members of the public, including activists and charity workers, many of them young people.