North Korea Says It Could Be Willing To Start Talks With The US

Team Korea and Team Republic of Korea walk in the Parade of Athletes during the Closing Ceremony of the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Gamec

North Korea could be prepared to begin talks with the United States, signalling a possible softening of the diplomatic stand-off and war of words between the two countries.

South Korea's president Moon Jae-In released a statement on Sunday ahead of the closing ceremony of the Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang to say he had met with the North Korean delegation, led by general Kim Yong Chol, and that the regime was "very willing" to begin talks with the US.

"President Moon pointed out that U.S.-North Korea dialogue must be held at an early date even for an improvement in the South-North Korea relationship and the fundamental resolution of Korean Peninsula issues," said Kim Eui-kyeom, a spokesperson for the president.

"The North Korean delegation too agreed that North Korea-U.S. relations must develop along with the South-North Korea relationship while noting [the North] has enough intention to hold North Korea-U.S. dialogue," they said.

Moon's statement said North Korea agreed "the inter-Korean relationship and North Korea-US relationship should develop together."