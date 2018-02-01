 back to top
BuzzFeed Videos Quizzes Tasty
More Caret down

The Culture Secretary Matt Hancock Has Launched A Social Network Called "Matt Hancock" And We Have Questions

"Any plans later? Just Matt Hancock me and let me know."

Posted on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

This is the culture secretary, Matt Hancock. He's speaking on his new app / social network: Matt Hancock.

A still from the video greeting new users of the Matt Hancock app
Matt Hancock / Via Matt Hancock

A still from the video greeting new users of the Matt Hancock app

He's inviting smartphone users to download the app – to keep up with whatever he's up to in his role as a cabinet minister and the Conservative MP for West Suffolk.

The press release says:

[The] community creates a 'third space' to engage constituents: a digital community designed for mobile, offering the interactivity of social media without the pitfalls.

Members of Matt Hancock (the app) can share their thoughts, add friends, send private messages and even add a fun GIF to posts – pretty much all the things you can do on Facebook.

There is, as you expect, lots of pictures of and information about – Matt Hancock.

Matt Hancock has his own Matt Hancock app where members of the public can talk about Matt Hancock on a live stream… https://t.co/GlYAxJdfxU
Tom Boadle @TomBoadle

Matt Hancock has his own Matt Hancock app where members of the public can talk about Matt Hancock on a live stream… https://t.co/GlYAxJdfxU

Reply Retweet Favorite

The announcement adds that he's willing to make the platform available to all MPs in future.

However, early adopters of Matt Hancock (the app) are not entirely sure what the point is, and posed several questions:

Advertisement

1. Who's going to play Matt Hancock in the Matt Hancock film?

Wonder who will play Matt Hancock MP in David Fincher’s ‘The Matt Hancock MP App’.
Martin Coulter @martincoulterES

Wonder who will play Matt Hancock MP in David Fincher’s ‘The Matt Hancock MP App’.

Reply Retweet Favorite

2. How come the Matt Hancock app has better community guidelines than actual Twitter?

The Matt Hancock app has better safe space guidelines than twitter
kavya @Kav_Kaushik

The Matt Hancock app has better safe space guidelines than twitter

Reply Retweet Favorite

3. How long will it take for people to start trolling the Matt Hancock app with fake accounts? (Answer: Zero minutes).

The level of chat on this Matt Hancock app is immense
Alice Sharman @aliceosharman

The level of chat on this Matt Hancock app is immense

Reply Retweet Favorite

4. How hot are the memes going to get on there?

Here’s someone living in 2019
Alan White @aljwhite

Here’s someone living in 2019

Reply Retweet Favorite
Same
Alan White @aljwhite

Same

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

5. Why does the Matt Hancock app have a parental warning?

Why does Matt Hancock come with a parental warning?
Emma Revell @EmmaCPS

Why does Matt Hancock come with a parental warning?

Reply Retweet Favorite


6. Is the Matt Hancock app end-to-end encrypted and therefore might home secretary Amber Rudd demand that it plays a bigger role in stopping terrorists from using it?

Will my communications on Matt Hancock be protected through end-to-end encryption? I'm assuming not.
Alex Spence @alexGspence

Will my communications on Matt Hancock be protected through end-to-end encryption? I'm assuming not.

Reply Retweet Favorite

7. Is this the first of several social networks to be launched by MPs? Will we all one day be conversing on "Diane Abbott" or "Vince Cable"?

@JamesLiamCook I lay in for an extra two hours and we're 10 years into the Matt Hancock social network lifecycle. A… https://t.co/da4caQp3Mu
Bertie Millis @Bertaroo

@JamesLiamCook I lay in for an extra two hours and we're 10 years into the Matt Hancock social network lifecycle. A… https://t.co/da4caQp3Mu

Reply Retweet Favorite

8. What does it take for Matt Hancock to add you as a friend on the Matt Hancock app?

@MattHancock Hi Matt, just encountered a technical problem on the Matt Hancock App. It won’t let users add you as a… https://t.co/Jdq0q4hjja
Ned Donovan @Ned_Donovan

@MattHancock Hi Matt, just encountered a technical problem on the Matt Hancock App. It won’t let users add you as a… https://t.co/Jdq0q4hjja

Reply Retweet Favorite
Advertisement

9. Is this the future?

Love this review of Matt Hancock app on Play Store. After only joining Instagram recently I would be hesitant to jo… https://t.co/DQ5PD1tKp0
Shane Canning @shanemcanning

Love this review of Matt Hancock app on Play Store. After only joining Instagram recently I would be hesitant to jo… https://t.co/DQ5PD1tKp0

Reply Retweet Favorite


10. When will "to Hancock" become a verb?

I've joined. Please go to the Matt Hanock app and Hancock me. I've already written two fire Hancocks. https://t.co/xhN7pO1IMl
Rob Manuel @robmanuel

I've joined. Please go to the Matt Hanock app and Hancock me. I've already written two fire Hancocks. https://t.co/xhN7pO1IMl

Reply Retweet Favorite

11. Where will it end?

Tomorrow Matt Hancock will be releasing a new crypto-currency called HanCoin.
Jamie Bartlett @JamieJBartlett

Tomorrow Matt Hancock will be releasing a new crypto-currency called HanCoin.

Reply Retweet Favorite



Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

Promoted by
Get the BuzzFeed App Get the BuzzFeed App
Promoted
Promoted by
Promoted
Promoted by
Advertisement

Connect With UKNews

Advertisement