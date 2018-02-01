Share On more Share On more

A still from the video greeting new users of the Matt Hancock app

This is the culture secretary, Matt Hancock. He's speaking on his new app / social network: Matt Hancock.

He's inviting smartphone users to download the app – to keep up with whatever he's up to in his role as a cabinet minister and the Conservative MP for West Suffolk.



The press release says:

[The] community creates a 'third space' to engage constituents: a digital community designed for mobile, offering the interactivity of social media without the pitfalls.

Members of Matt Hancock (the app) can share their thoughts, add friends, send private messages and even add a fun GIF to posts – pretty much all the things you can do on Facebook.