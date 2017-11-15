 back to top
Greggs Just Apologised For Replacing Baby Jesus With A Sausage Roll In An Advent Calendar

There's outrage, and then there's religious sausage roll outrage.

Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Some people have for many years complained that the true spirit of Christmas is being eroded by commercialism.

Just to underline that maybe they have a point, this is a shot from an advent calendar available to buy from high street baker Greggs.

As sure as night follows day, it didn't take long for people to become angry about it on the internet.

This only intensified after local media spotted it.

Today on What Cheered Natalie Up A Bit: Man gets angry at local newspaper because they photoshop a sausage roll ove… https://t.co/cCm8vFXjeI
Natalie 🦇 @nataliejtayls

Today on What Cheered Natalie Up A Bit: Man gets angry at local newspaper because they photoshop a sausage roll ove… https://t.co/cCm8vFXjeI

Some wondered whether it was in fact an honest mistake.

Greggs Marketing HQ exec 1: OK. So we've got the 3 wise men but no baby Jesus. exec 2: Just put a sausage roll in… https://t.co/QoKYESCJd6
Balderdash @notDcfcBoss

Greggs Marketing HQ exec 1: OK. So we've got the 3 wise men but no baby Jesus. exec 2: Just put a sausage roll in… https://t.co/QoKYESCJd6

Others said they could actually get used to this change to the Nativity story.

Petition to officially change baby Jesus to a sausage roll in all depictions from now on
❄ robyn ❄ @schuyIerr

Petition to officially change baby Jesus to a sausage roll in all depictions from now on

the greatest art is rarely appreciated in its own time https://t.co/eoDRqrsVVm
lauren o’neill @hiyalauren

the greatest art is rarely appreciated in its own time https://t.co/eoDRqrsVVm

A more pertinent question: Why not a steak bake?

Greggs biggest mistake was that they used a sausage roll and not a steak bake. Or at the very least, a cheese and b… https://t.co/xm0clVQmlJ
Lorraine Cope @_HappyFish_

Greggs biggest mistake was that they used a sausage roll and not a steak bake. Or at the very least, a cheese and b… https://t.co/xm0clVQmlJ

Meanwhile, few appear to have noticed the calendar itself costs £24.

IT'S ALL GOING TO BE OKAY, FOLKS. @GreggsOfficial has launched Advent Calendar. £24. Each door reveals token to red… https://t.co/mgAHzax6WN
Harry Wallop @hwallop

IT'S ALL GOING TO BE OKAY, FOLKS. @GreggsOfficial has launched Advent Calendar. £24. Each door reveals token to red… https://t.co/mgAHzax6WN

Greggs didn't return BuzzFeed News' request for comment, but told the Northern Echo in a statement: "We’re really sorry to have caused any offence, this was never our intention."

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

