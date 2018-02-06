John Mahoney, The Actor Who Played Frasier's Dad, Has Died Aged 77

John Mahoney, who played the cantankerous but much-loved Martin Crane in the long-running sitcom Frasier, has died aged 77.

Mahoney, who came to acting relatively late at the age of 37, played the father of the pompous intellectual brothers Frasier and Niles Crane in all 263 episodes of the show, which ran from 1993 to 2004, winning him a Screen Actors Guild Award and two Emmy nominations.

He was born in the seaside town of Blackpool, Lancashire, in the northwest of England – his family had moved there from Manchester to escape Nazi air raids. He then moved to the United States as a young man and served in the US Army for three years.