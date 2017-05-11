Get Our App!
Something Very Weird Has Been Going On With Google Translate And Finnish Names

Kari Tapani Haakana put his name into Google Translate and got: “I’m a dick I used to be a hawk.”

Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Kari Haakana

Something very strange has been happening with Google Translate and the Finnish language. Finns are trying to figure out why it is that when they translated their names into English in the last few days, they were getting some pretty weird results, as City.fi and other Finnish sites noticed.

BuzzFeed News was alerted to this problem – which now appears to have been at least partially fixed – by Kari Haakana, podcaster, columnist, and the head of services at Yleisradio, part of the Finnish Broadcasting Company.

This is what happened when he typed in his name.

It should say: “I’m Kari Tapani Haakana.” But instead it says:

Kari Haakaana

When BuzzFeed News last checked Haakana’s name we got the equally strange “I dread my habit”.

Something similar happened with a friend of Haakana.

BuzzFeed News / Google

One Finn translated her name and it came out as “I’m a whore.”

Another got “I’m a joke” although when we tested it, it appeared as “I’m a roaring”, which is just as strange.

When you translate your name from finnish to english.....this is bullying google

— Jymy Dark (@Goofy_Willows)

A whole bunch of Finnish first names got the same treatment.

This is what happened when someone put in some leading Finnish politicians’ names.

facebook.com

Haakana said: “There’s no reason anybody can understand. Our names are not dirty in English or anything. I think this is mostly funny/wtf, because there seems to be no reason for this.”

Google would not offer an explanation for the problem, but a spokesperson said in a statement: “We’re aware of the problem and are working to fix it.”

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.
