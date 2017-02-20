This Japanese Pool Player’s Unbelievably Enthusiastic Interviews Are Just The Best

Here’s Japanese pool player Naoyuki Oi, whose post-match interview is really quite something. This pool player's interview on Sky Sports has cheered me right up! — Hammad Khan (@HammadKhanFilm) ID: 10560494

Oi had just won in the first round of the World Pool Masters tournament in Gibraltar on Saturday. That video has been retweeted almost 7,000 times and flew to the front page of Reddit and other sites, as people enjoyed Oi’s enthusiastic delivery.



So here’s a three-step guide on what to do when faced with such a daunting linguistic situation:

1. Tell everyone your name – they can’t argue with that.

2. Congratulate yourself.

3. Answer any questions by quoting from the catchy-but-annoying “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” song that became a huge internet meme last year or just by saying “no problem”.

Sadly, however, Oi lost his quarter-final match on Sunday. But thankfully that meant it was time for another epic interview: MUST SEE! Naoyuki Oi loses to Albin Ouschan at the @Dafabet World Pool Masters and gives another incredible intervi… https://t.co/4ISzxwrKtQ — World Pool Masters (@MosconiCup) ID: 10560492