This Japanese Pool Player’s Unbelievably Enthusiastic Interviews Are Just The Best

Naoyuki Oi has given us the definitive example of how to conduct an interview in a language you’re not quite fluent in.

Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

Here’s Japanese pool player Naoyuki Oi, whose post-match interview is really quite something.

Oi had just won in the first round of the World Pool Masters tournament in Gibraltar on Saturday. That video has been retweeted almost 7,000 times and flew to the front page of Reddit and other sites, as people enjoyed Oi’s enthusiastic delivery.

So here’s a three-step guide on what to do when faced with such a daunting linguistic situation:

1. Tell everyone your name – they can’t argue with that.

2. Congratulate yourself.

3. Answer any questions by quoting from the catchy-but-annoying “Pen-Pineapple-Apple-Pen” song that became a huge internet meme last year or just by saying “no problem”.

Sadly, however, Oi lost his quarter-final match on Sunday. But thankfully that meant it was time for another epic interview:

And that’s how it’s done.

View this image ›

Sky Sports

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
