Home Secretary Amber Rudd Has Called For Unity On Brexit Amid Tory In-Fighting

Conservative Party grandees should unite behind the government's aim of negotiating a good Brexit deal and stop in-fighting, according to the home secretary, Amber Rudd.

Amid complaints from several pro-Brexit figures within the party that the chancellor, Phillip Hammond, as well as some civil servants, may not fully support Theresa May's current negotiating position, Rudd called for patience and pragmatism to achieve shared goals.

She told the Andrew Marr Show: "I have a surprise for the Brexiteers: which is the committee that meets in order to make these decisions... is more united than they think. We meet privately for discussions [and] I think we will arrive at something that suits us all.

"We all want the same thing, which is to arrive at a deal that works for the UK, that looks ahead, it's not just about protecting trade behind, but what sort of country we want to be afterward. We all have those interests at heart and I think we can work closely together to deliver it."