This Game Shows What It's Like When Journalists Keep Contacting People Caught Up In Tragic Events

When you're desperately waiting for updates on your loved one who may have just been caught up in a fatal bomb blast, it's not the best time to be dealing with the media.



But that's the scenario games designer and digital artist Dan Hett invites players of a new online game to sample, drawing on his own experiences in the hours following the Manchester Arena bombing in May 2017.

The attack killed 22 people including his brother, Martyn, and injured many more. Hett has spoken at length about how media intrusion added to his family's trauma, as hundreds of messages from journalists bombarded his inbox and social media profiles as he desperately searched for information.

The game, titled Sorry To Bother You, gets its name from a note pushed under Hett's front door by a newspaper reporter at 11am the day after the bombing, when no one knew for sure what had happened to Martyn. It said: "I am very sorry to bother you today but..."

Players are told to respond to a series of messages on a mobile phone, including texts, emails and social media updates. The aim is to "like" the genuine messages from friends and well-wishers and to delete the requests from journalists.

Aside from some light editing, the messages are all genuine things reporters and producers sent him in the hours after the bomb.

