Cinematographer Roger Deakins Has Finally Won An Oscar After Being Nominated 14 Times

After being nominated 13 times before but failing to win an Academy Award, feted cinematographer Roger Deakins must have thought his 14th nomination would go the same way.
But Deakins, 68, originally from Devon, took home the award for Best Cinematography at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night, for his rendering of Denis Villeneuve's sequel to the sci-fi classic Blade Runner.
A humbled Deakins said in his acceptance speech:
I really love my job and I've been doing it a long time, as you can see. One of the reasons I really love it is because of the people I work with, including in front of the camera and behind the camera.
Some of my crew on Blade Runner I've been working with for 30 years. And others I met for the first time in Budapest and this is for every one of them – in fact I'm gonna say it was for us because it was a team and it was a team effort.
Deakins told reporters after the ceremony that he felt nervous collecting his award: "A big part of me was saying 'please, no!' I mean, I find it very hard. I think it's great – I've worked with a lot of the same people on my crew and for years and years and I feel it's recognition for their work, I really do."
Deakins has enjoyed a long and storied career that's made him one of the most respected cinematographers in Hollywood.
He was first nominated at the 1995 Academy Awards for The Shawshank Redemption and received subsequent nods for:
Fargo, 1996.
Kundun, 1996.
O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000.
The Man Who Wasn't There, 2001.
No Country for Old Men, 2007.
The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007.
The Reader, 2008.
True Grit, 2010.
Skyfall, 2012.
Prisoners, 2012.
Unbroken, 2014.
Sicario, 2015.
After the ceremony, social media was awash with images from Deakins' films, showcasing his subtle imagination and world-building skills:
