Cinematographer Roger Deakins Has Finally Won An Oscar After Being Nominated 14 Times

Roger Deakins, winner of the Cinematography award for Blade Runner 2049 , poses in the press room during the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

After being nominated 13 times before but failing to win an Academy Award, feted cinematographer Roger Deakins must have thought his 14th nomination would go the same way.



But Deakins, 68, originally from Devon, took home the award for Best Cinematography at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night, for his rendering of Denis Villeneuve's sequel to the sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

A humbled Deakins said in his acceptance speech: