Cinematographer Roger Deakins Has Finally Won An Oscar After Being Nominated 14 Times

He took home the Academy Award for his work on Blade Runner 2049.

Originally posted on
Updated on
Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Roger Deakins, winner of the Cinematography award for Blade Runner 2049, poses in the press room during the 90th Annual Academy Awards.
Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty Images

Roger Deakins, winner of the Cinematography award for Blade Runner 2049, poses in the press room during the 90th Annual Academy Awards.

After being nominated 13 times before but failing to win an Academy Award, feted cinematographer Roger Deakins must have thought his 14th nomination would go the same way.

But Deakins, 68, originally from Devon, took home the award for Best Cinematography at the 90th Academy Awards in Hollywood on Sunday night, for his rendering of Denis Villeneuve's sequel to the sci-fi classic Blade Runner.

A humbled Deakins said in his acceptance speech:

I really love my job and I've been doing it a long time, as you can see. One of the reasons I really love it is because of the people I work with, including in front of the camera and behind the camera.

Some of my crew on Blade Runner I've been working with for 30 years. And others I met for the first time in Budapest and this is for every one of them – in fact I'm gonna say it was for us because it was a team and it was a team effort.

💥 #Oscars : After 14 nominations, legendary cinematographer Roger Deakins finally wins https://t.co/lZ5BbwDNMA https://t.co/u45xRt1J3s #Hollywood”
Deakins told reporters after the ceremony that he felt nervous collecting his award: "A big part of me was saying 'please, no!' I mean, I find it very hard. I think it's great – I've worked with a lot of the same people on my crew and for years and years and I feel it's recognition for their work, I really do."

‘Blade Runner 2049’s Roger Deakins finally gets his Cinematography Oscar in 14th try #Oscars https://t.co/v9gkzO6xuw
Deakins has enjoyed a long and storied career that's made him one of the most respected cinematographers in Hollywood.

He was first nominated at the 1995 Academy Awards for The Shawshank Redemption and received subsequent nods for:

Fargo, 1996.

Polygram / Working Title

Kundun, 1996.

De Fina-Capa, Dune Films,

O Brother, Where Art Thou?, 2000.

Touchstone Pictures, Universal
The Man Who Wasn't There, 2001.

Good Machine / Gramercy Pictures

No Country for Old Men, 2007.

Paramount Vantage, Miramax

The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, 2007.

Warner Bros,

The Reader, 2008.

The Weinstein Company, Mirage Enterprises,
True Grit, 2010.

Paramount Pictures, Skydance Media

Skyfall, 2012.

Eon Productions, B23

Prisoners, 2012.

Alcon Entertainment

Unbroken, 2014.

3 Arts Entertainment
Sicario, 2015.

Black Label Media, Lionsgate

After the ceremony, social media was awash with images from Deakins' films, showcasing his subtle imagination and world-building skills:


Best Cinematographer: The inimitable, amazing, prolific ROGER DEAKINS finally wins an Oscar. And for some gorgeous work on Blade Runner 2049. DEAKINS BABY! #Oscars Winners here: https://t.co/rMVq0oAsCs https://t.co/kvwGOl9lEx
FINALLY. Congrats Roger Deakins! #Oscars
NO COUNTRY FOR OLD MEN (2007) Director of Photography: Roger Deakins Director: Ethan Coen, Joel Coen More Shots: https://t.co/TLiST6WUVf https://t.co/bl1qQi2PcP
PACIFIC RIM (2013) Director of Photography: Guillermo Navarro Director: Guillermo del Toro More Shots: https://t.co/FlGEh3bwBv https://t.co/5xwOtF1NSK
SKYFALL (2012) Director of Photography: Roger Deakins Director: Sam Mendes More Shots: https://t.co/71sXVNFMYW
This shot alone in #BladeRunner2049 should have won an Academy Award. Overjoyed that Roger Deakins won for Best Cinematography. A master of his craft. Well deserved! #Oscars https://t.co/zA5AJWBHiH
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

