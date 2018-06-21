 back to top
There's A New Meme About Thanking Bus Drivers And It's Bloody Hilarious

"Cheers driver"

Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

There's a new meme you need to know about and it involves saying two little words to the most important person in public transit: "Thank you".

Instagram: @browncardigan

Originating in Australia, the meme has produced some creative ways to make the point that it's common courtesy to say "thanks" to your bus driver.

Instagram: @browncardigan

Brown Cardigan, an account famous for posting funny Aussie memes, has been collating the best of the bunch.

Instagram: @browncardigan
Instagram: @browncardigan
Some of these are actual works of art.

Instagram: @browncardigan

"Cheers mate, keep up the good work, you're an absolute bloody legend."

Instagram: @browncardigan

According to Know Your Meme, Redditor zenerations posted this meme to the Dank Memes subreddit on 16 June.

Reddit / Zenerations

And lo, a meme was born.

The @browncardigan69 bus driver memes are the beautifully positive laughs I've needed these last few days
Josh Butler @JoshButler

The @browncardigan69 bus driver memes are the beautifully positive laughs I've needed these last few days

Hell yeah I do HEROINE: H - Thank E - My R - Bus driver O- Everyday I - N - E -
TarantinoTheDunce @TarantinoTRP

Hell yeah I do HEROINE: H - Thank E - My R - Bus driver O- Everyday I - N - E -

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

