There's A New Meme About Thanking Bus Drivers And It's Bloody Hilarious

There's a new meme you need to know about and it involves saying two little words to the most important person in public transit: "Thank you".
Originating in Australia, the meme has produced some creative ways to make the point that it's common courtesy to say "thanks" to your bus driver.
Brown Cardigan, an account famous for posting funny Aussie memes, has been collating the best of the bunch.
Some of these are actual works of art.
"Cheers mate, keep up the good work, you're an absolute bloody legend."
According to Know Your Meme, Redditor zenerations posted this meme to the Dank Memes subreddit on 16 June.
And lo, a meme was born.
Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.
Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.