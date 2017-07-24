Charlie Gard's Parents Have Ended A Legal Fight To Continue His Treatment

The barrister representing the parents of Charlie Gard told a court on Monday they now accept it's "too late" for him.

The parents of Charlie Gard, the 11-month-old terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal row over whether his life support should be switched off, have ended their long campaign take him to the United States for experimental treatment. Connie Yates and Chris Gard had fought against a decision by Great Ormond Street Hospital in London to turn off the life support machine keeping Charlie alive. However, they now accept that further intervention will not help him. According to reporters who were in court on Monday, Yates told the hearing that her son's illness had "deteriorated to the point of no return". However she said he was not "braindead" and that the suggested treatment would have improved his quality of life. She left the court in tears, after saying her son now wouldn't reach his first birthday.

Chris Gard stands behind Connie, sobbing quietly. Others sobbing with her as she says he won't see his first birthday.

The couple's barrister Grant Armstrong told the court "time has now ran out for Charlie" and that the family is now withdrawing their challenge.

He said the couple now plan to establish a foundation in their son's name.

@LBC Breaking: #CharlieGard's parents are withdrawing their application bringing proceedings to an end.

Armstrong: time has run out for Charlie nad treatment cannot now offer chance of success.

The couple took the the case to the Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court, where their application that he should be allowed to travel to the US was dismissed. The European Court of Human Rights refused to intervene.

Charlie suffers from a rare form of mitochondrial disease, which causes muscle weakness and irreversible brain damage. He cannot breathe, swallow, or move unaided. An American neurologist who visited him in hospital and had offered to provide experimental treatment in New York said that such intervention had only a 10% chance of improving his health. The couple had raised more than £1.3 million to pay for the trip. US president Donald Trump and the Pope have both publicly supported the parents' case and called for more to be done to prolong the boy's life.

The Gard case attracted vocal supporters who backed the family's case online through social media and in person outside the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where case was heard. Using the hashtag #CharliesArmy, the supporters have argued that Gard should have been treated in another hospital.

We thank you all for your unwavering support.

Colleagues tell me outside protesters are shouting "shame on you judge". Have to say inside Charlie's parents were incredibly dignified

