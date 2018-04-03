British Scientists Can't Confirm Russia Made The Nerve Agent Used To Poison Sergei Skripal

The CEO of Porton Down, the British weapons technology centre, has said he can't be certain the Novichok substance came from Russia, but the UK government is standing firm in its belief that Russia was responsible.

British weapons scientists are unsure where the deadly nerve agent used to poison Russian double agent Sergei Skripal and his daughter in Salisbury last month is from, potentially casting doubt on the UK's assertion that Russia was squarely behind the attempted murder. The UK's foreign secretary has previously said Porton Down's evidence proved Russia's involvement in the case. Gary Aitkenhead, the CEO of the Defence Science and Technology Laboratory (DSTL), more commonly known as Porton Down, told Sky News in a prerecorded interview on Tuesday that his team was able to identify the poison as Novichok, and that it was a military-grade nerve agent. "We have not verified the precise source, but we have provided the scientific info to government, who have then used a number of other sources to piece together the conclusions that they have come to."

#Salisbury attack: Scientists have not been able to prove that Russia made the nerve agent used in the spy poisoning. Porton Down lab's chief exec reveals the details in this interview https://t.co/qFNgPlr6vS

However, Aitkenhead said that the nerve agent would require "extremely sophisticated methods to create, something only in the capabilities of a state actor". And he pointed out that it is not his facility's "job to say where it was manufactured", adding that establishing the substance's origin will require intelligence that only the government has access to. A huge criminal investigation, likely to take months, is underway and being led by the UK's extensive counterterror network under the command of the Metropolitan Police Service. Asked whether Porton Down had supplied an antidote to the hospital treating the Skripals, Aitkenhead said that such a thing doesn't exist. Sergei Skripal remains in hospital in critical condition after being poisoned on 4 March. His daughter Yulia is also still in hospital, but her condition has slightly improved and is no longer described as critical.

On 20 March, foreign secretary Boris Johnson said in an interview with a German newspaper that evidence of Russia's involvement came from Porton Down. Today: @pkelso reveals Porton Down has been unable to prove 'precise source' of Salisbury nerve agent is Russia On 20 March: Boris Johnson says Porton Down told him there was 'no doubt' Russia was behind it https://t.co/s2bpRbJ02Z https://t.co/u83S9xRqtM

MPs were quick to add weight to the point that Porton Down's scientists are not responsible for identifying a culprit.



Thanks to the brilliant scientists at DSTL, Porton Down for contributing so effectively by identifying the nerve agent - how the substance came into contact with the Skripals in Salisbury will be for others to determine.

The Foreign Office said in a statement following the Aitkenhead interview that it stood by its conviction that Russia was behind the attack and said Porton Down provided only "one part of the intelligence picture". A spokesperson said: "As the Prime Minister has set out in a number of statements to the Commons since 12 March, this includes our knowledge that within the last decade, Russia has investigated ways of delivering nerve agents probably for assassination – and as part of this programme has produced and stockpiled small quantities of Novichoks; Russia’s record of conducting state-sponsored assassinations; and our assessment that Russia views former intelligence officers as targets. "It is our assessment that Russia was responsible for this brazen and reckless act and, as the international community agrees, there is no other plausible explanation." On the basis that it was "overwhelmingly" likely that Vladimir Putin personally ordered the Skripal attack – the same conclusion made by an inquest into the death of former Russian spy Alexander Litvinenko in 2010 – the UK government has led an international coalition in calling on Russia to do more to open up about its chemical weapons.

The UK, US, France, and Germany signed an unprecedented joint statement calling on Russia to live up to its obligations as a permanent member of the UN Security Council. Russia has repeatedly and angrily denied any involvement. The expulsion of Russian diplomats from London was met with reciprocal action against British staff in Moscow.



Jeremy Corbyn, leader of the Labour party, was strongly criticised by opposing parties' MPs and his own for failing to conspicuously agree with the government that Russia was highly likely to be responsible for the poisoning.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.