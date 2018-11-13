 back to top

British Police Have Thanked David Schwimmer After A Theft Suspect Was Arrested

Schwimmer made a viral video that helped publicise a police appeal after people on the internet said the suspect resembled the former Friends actor.

Patrick Smith
Police have thanked Friends actor David Schwimmer after a man suspected of theft – who was said to resemble the actor – was arrested in London on Monday night.

Last month, Lancashire police released CCTV footage of an alleged theft from a restaurant in Blackpool, a seaside town in the northwest of England. As the clip made its way across social media, many remarked that the suspect looked like Schwimmer.

The actor then posted a video of himself looking furtive in a New York grocery store and wished the police well with their investigation.

On Tuesday, Lancashire police confirmed that the Metropolitan police had arrested a 36-year-old suspect in Southall, south London, on suspicion of theft.

The Met responded with its own tweet, bearing the hashtag #IllBeThereForYou.

The unnamed suspect remains in custody at a north London police station.

