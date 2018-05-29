A Man Killed Three People In Belgium Before Police Shot Him Dead

Two police officers and a passing driver were killed. The incident is being investigated as a potential terror attack.

A terrorism investigation is underway after two police officers and a passing driver were shot dead by an armed man in the Belgian city of Liège on Tuesday morning. The suspect was shot dead by police after taking another woman hostage at a school, while two other police officers were wounded in the incident. The attack took place in downtown Liège just after 10 a.m. local time. Liège police said in a statement on Facebook: "The hostage-taker has been neutralized, the two police officers have died, the passenger of a vehicle passing on the boulevard has also lost their lives. Two other police officers were injured. All children are safe."



At a press conference held two hours after the shootings, a Liège prosecutor said that the suspect, who he said had been "hunting" police officers, stabbed two female police officers and took their guns.

At the press conference it was confirmed that the attacker managed to gain entry to a nearby school, where he took another woman as hostage.



#Liege Prosecutor confirmed the man was ‘hunting’ police officers, stabbed them, and took their firearms. Opened fire and killed someone who was in a car nearby.

Advertisement

The prosecutor said: "An individual with a knife stabbed two policewomen and assaulted them from the back and then stole their weapons and fired at a young man who was in his car." French-language broadcaster RTBF reported that the man shot dead by police had left prison on Monday.

Gunshots can be heard in multiple videos of the incident posted to social media.

VIDEO: Gunfire heard as gunman opens fire in the Belgian city of Liège, killing 3 people and injuring 2 others

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel offered condolences to the families of the victims. "There is a serious incident taking place in Liège at the moment, we are monitoring the situation with the Minister of the Interior and the Minister of Justice and with the crisis centre," he said earlier today.

On Twitter, Michel called the act "cowardly."

Violence lâche et aveugle a #Liège. Tout notre soutien pour les victimes et leurs proches. Nous suivons la situation avec les services de sécurité et le centre de crise.

This is a developing story, check back here for updates and follow @BuzzFeedNews on Twitter.

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London. Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com. Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.

News moves fast. Keep up with the BuzzFeed News daily email! Sign up Great! You're almost there! Check your inbox and confirm your subscription now!