Barry Chuckle, One Half Of The Chuckle Brothers, Has Died Aged 73

The entertainer, real name Barry Elliot, died peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Patrick Smith
Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter
Ade Onibada
Ade Onibada
BuzzFeed Staff
The Chuckle Brothers, Barry (left) and Paul Elliott
Yui Mok / PA Archive/PA Images

The Chuckle Brothers, Barry (left) and Paul Elliott

Barry Elliot, the entertainer known to millions of children of the 1990s and 2000s as Barry Chuckle, has died aged 73, his manager has confirmed.

Elliot starred in the BBC's ChuckleVision from 1987 to 2009 alongside his brother Paul. The Chuckle Brothers also became popular pantomime stars.

Elliot's manager, Phil Dale, told the Press Association: "It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.

"The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel."

In a statement, Paul Chuckle said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."

The Chuckle Brothers with the Special Award at the BAFTA Kids Awards at the Hilton Hotel in London in 2008.
Ian West / PA Archive/PA Images

The Chuckle Brothers with the Special Award at the BAFTA Kids Awards at the Hilton Hotel in London in 2008.

Known for their catchphrases "To me, to you" and "Oh dear, oh dear", the Chuckles were much-loved for their old-fashioned brand of slapstick comedy.

The pair were given something of a boost thanks to their social media presence, which led to them incongruously starring in a rap music video with Tinchy Stryder.

The Chuckles were due to appear in a forthcoming Saturday night entertainment show on Channel 5.

Following the news of his death, tributes have poured in from fans who credit the veteran performer as a major part of their childhood.

Very sad news this morning. A very funny man, you've left happy memories for so many people "To me to you " RIP #barrychuckle 🙏🏽
Frank Bruno MBE @frankbrunoboxer

Very sad news this morning. A very funny man, you’ve left happy memories for so many people “To me to you “ RIP #barrychuckle 🙏🏽 https://t.co/RGiQnoCmfa

🤞🏾🙏🏽 Child Hood Memory.... RIP
SNEAKBO or JETSKI @Sneakbo

🤞🏾🙏🏽 Child Hood Memory.... RIP https://t.co/o9Zp3jQJ7P

" To me to you"always brings a smile 😊 but not today, so sorry to hear the news of your brother Barry passingaway @PaulChuckle2
Chris Kamara @chris_kammy

“ To me to you”always brings a smile 😊 but not today, so sorry to hear the news of your brother Barry passingaway @PaulChuckle2

RIP Barry Chuckle. The hours spent laughing with you and your brother instead of doing my homework as a kid was well worth it.
Anthony Ogogo @AnthonyOgogo

RIP Barry Chuckle. The hours spent laughing with you and your brother instead of doing my homework as a kid was well worth it. https://t.co/i9qWseiKKi

RIP Barry Chuckle. As a kid I absolutely loved getting in from school and watching #Chucklevision.
Shannon 🔮🎮🦈🌸💀 @RaspberrykissHQ

RIP Barry Chuckle. As a kid I absolutely loved getting in from school and watching #Chucklevision.

Woke up to the awful news of one half of the amazing chuckle brothers has passed away. Was always watching them when I was younger. RIP Barry 😔 #tometoyou #barrychuckle
Stacey Spence. @suspense97

Woke up to the awful news of one half of the amazing chuckle brothers has passed away. Was always watching them when I was younger. RIP Barry 😔 #tometoyou #barrychuckle

Seeing that Barry Chuckle has died has literally broken my heart, Such a massive part of my childhood and a true legend. "TO ME, TO YOU" 😭😭
emma ♡ @_emmactidxo

Seeing that Barry Chuckle has died has literally broken my heart, Such a massive part of my childhood and a true legend. "TO ME, TO YOU" 😭😭

Waking up to find out Barry chuckle has died has broken my heart, a man who made millions all over Britain laugh with such joy. Thank you Barry for entertaining us and being such a inspiration.
Facts and Memes @LmfaoVeryFunny

Waking up to find out Barry chuckle has died has broken my heart, a man who made millions all over Britain laugh with such joy. Thank you Barry for entertaining us and being such a inspiration. https://t.co/OlmvJmYUm3

