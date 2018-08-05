Barry Chuckle, One Half Of The Chuckle Brothers, Has Died Aged 73

Barry Elliot, the entertainer known to millions of children of the 1990s and 2000s as Barry Chuckle, has died aged 73, his manager has confirmed.

Elliot starred in the BBC's ChuckleVision from 1987 to 2009 alongside his brother Paul. The Chuckle Brothers also became popular pantomime stars.

Elliot's manager, Phil Dale, told the Press Association: "It is with great sadness that the family announce that Barry passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by his wife Ann and all his family.

"The family would like to express their thanks to the many people who have been fans of the Chuckle Brothers and they know that they will share in part the great, great loss they feel."

In a statement, Paul Chuckle said: "I've not just lost my brother, I've lost my theatrical partner of many, many years and my very best friend."