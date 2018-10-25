This Man Was Awarded Compensation After A Police Assault — But The Officer Is Still In His Job

A police officer who was convicted of assaulting a man who lost consciousness — the subject of a £4,500 compensation payment — is still serving four years on, BuzzFeed News can reveal.



PC Mark Foster, of Avon & Somerset police, was found guilty of the "assault by beating" of a 39-year-old warehouse worker in 2014 in a Bristol pub. The force paid the compensation to the victim, Steven Smith, in June this year.

The incident was described by an appeal judge as a “momentary and isolated mistake and wholly out of character by an otherwise decent police officer”.

The force has confirmed that Foster received a final written warning in a disciplinary hearing in 2016, after his conviction, but was allowed to keep his job. While that hearing was open to the press and public, the outcome has not been reported until now.

It is rare for serving officers to have any criminal conviction: a 2015 BBC investigation found that there were at least 295 from a total police headcount nationally of around 140,000. Many of those convictions relate to traffic offences, theft, or sexual offences.

College of Policing guidelines on misconduct hearings, published in 2017, state that "it is entirely unacceptable for police officers, who are responsible for enforcing the law, to break the law themselves”.

The document says that criminal offences such as violent crime are "particularly serious and likely to terminate an officer’s career" — although there are several mitigating factors such as whether the incident was isolated.

"Such offending involves such a fundamental breach of the public’s trust in police officers and inevitably brings the profession into disrepute," it states.

Smith had been out clubbing and by 8am on April 14, 2014, was in the Commercial Rooms, a Wetherspoons pub.

After Smith was told that the pub was unable to serve alcohol so early, he became volatile and the bar manager called police, who arrived and issued him with a section 27 order requiring him to leave the area. He still refused to leave and was arrested.