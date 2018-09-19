 back to top
Apparently You Can Squash Oxo Cubes Before Opening Them And Life Will Never Be The Same

This is game-changing.

Patrick Smith
BuzzFeed News Reporter

You might want to be sitting down for this: You may have been opening Oxo cubes wrong your whole life.

This is big, people: You can squish the little foil packet and open it like it's a little sachet. Gone are the fiddly days of peeling the foil from the unforgiving cuboid as your onions burn.

Erm what
Erm what

This discovery first went viral in 2016 when the Facebook page Mums' Advice mentioned it – but it's recently raced back up people's timelines thanks to the Facebook user above, whose post has now been shared more than 21,000 times.

Myleene Klass can't believe it.

@jamieeast Shut the front door
@jamieeast Shut the front door

But this isn't news to some people, who have for ages extolled the virtues of the cube-squash method for leaving the cook's hands free of brown powder.

@jamieeast definitely best way. Keeps your hands clean and the Oxo is properly crumbled 👌🏼
@jamieeast definitely best way. Keeps your hands clean and the Oxo is properly crumbled 👌🏼

However, BE WARNED: It didn't work for everyone.

I've just tried to open an @OXO cube the "so called" official way &amp; it split, bits went all over the floor &amp; even between my toes!! I'll stick to Linda Bellingham's OXO mum way!! https://t.co/zJXdq2qaH1
I've just tried to open an @OXO cube the "so called" official way &amp; it split, bits went all over the floor &amp; even between my toes!! I'll stick to Linda Bellingham's OXO mum way!! https://t.co/zJXdq2qaH1

AND WAIT JUST A MINUTE: Lynda Bellingham in the famous Oxo adverts of the 80s and 90s crumbles her cube. Incidentally there is far more sexual innuendo in these ads than I remember.

In search of The Truth, BuzzFeed News asked Premier Foods, Oxo's parent company, what the correct method is – but it failed to confirm that the squash-and-rip is the right way.

It said in response: "As a brand we have no hard and fast way to use OXO cubes, it comes down to what works best for you, so whether you are a crumbler, a crusher, or a dissolver, as long as we continue to bring more flavour to your life – we are happy."

Patrick Smith is a senior reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in London.

Contact Patrick Smith at patrick.smith@buzzfeed.com.

