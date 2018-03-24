A Police Officer Who Took The Place Of A Hostage In A Supermarket Siege Has Died

A police officer who was shot after he exchanged himself for a hostage who was being held by a gunman in a French supermarket has been hailed as a hero after dying from his injuries.

France's interior minister, Gérrard Collomb, confirmed on Twitter early Saturday morning that lieutenant-colonel Arnaud Beltrame, 45, had died. "France will never forget his bravery, his sacrifice, his heroism," he said.



Three other people died on Friday and 15 were injured – at least one critically –after the gunman, named as 25-year-old Redouanne Lakdim, began an assault on a supermarket in in Trèbes, near the historic town of Carcassonne. Lakdim was shot dead by police at the scene.

French police arrived at the supermarket to find Lakdim holding several people hostage – the gunman agreed to release a woman in return for taking Beltrame in her place.

It was reported that Beltrame was among the first officers to respond to the incident and that after agreeing to the hostage swap he left his mobile phone open so that officers outside would be able to hear what was happening inside the supermarket.

French president Emmanuel Macron said Beltrame showed "exceptional courage" and "fell as a hero". Macron referred to the incident as a act of "Islamist terrorism" and said an investigation would now focus on how the Moroccan-born Lakdim was able to get hold of a weapon and became radicalised.

On Friday – before his death had been confirmed – Beltrame's mother told RTL radio: “I’m not surprised. I knew it had to be him. He has always been like that. It’s someone, since he was born, who gives everything for his homeland.”