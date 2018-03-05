A man reported to have been a former Russian spy and an unnamed woman are in a critical condition in an English hospital where they are being treated for what police describe as "suspected exposure to an unknown substance".
Wiltshire police confirmed that a man in his sixties and a woman in her thirties were found unconscious by a member of the public on Sunday afternoon on a bench on the Maltings, a street in the the centre of Salisbury.
A major incident was declared with with ambulance and firefighters as well as police, and much of the area remains cordoned off to the public more than 24 hours later. Police have also called in scientists from Public Health England's Centre for Radiation, Chemical and Environmental Hazards.
On Monday evening, the BBC, citing unnamed sources, reported that the man is Sergei Skripal, a 66-year-old Russian military intelligence officer who was given a 13-year jail sentence in Moscow in 2006 for spying for the UK.
He was released along with four others as part of a high-profile spy exchange between Russia and the US in 2010, and was given refuge in Britain.
The reports have prompted immediate comparisons with the case of Alexander Litvinenko, the former Russian FSB officer who died after being poisoned with radioactive polonium in Britain in 2006.
The UK authorities have not confirmed the pair's identity but said they were known to each other.
At a press conference on Monday evening, the temporary assistant chief constable of Wiltshire police, Craig Holden, said the incident was not being treated as a counter-terrorism incident at this stage, and it had not been established whether a crime had taken place at all. But he added that the force was keeping an "open mind" and continuing to review this position.
Reading out a statement, Holden said: “Yesterday afternoon, at approximately 4.15pm, Wiltshire Police received a call from a member of the public who was concerned for the welfare of two people.
“The two people – a man aged in his sixties, and a woman aged in her thirties – were found unconscious on a bench in the Maltings in Salisbury."
He continued: "This has not been declared a counter-terrorism incident and we would urge people not to speculate. However, I must emphasise that we retain an open mind and we continue to review this position.
"We have access to a wide range of specialist resources and services that are helping us to understand what we are or aren't dealing with at this time. The focus at this moment is to establish what caused these people to become critically ill and we are working with partners to prioritise this diagnoses and to ensure that they receive the most appropriate and timely treatment."
Cara Charles-Barks, chief executive of Salisbury district hospital, told the press conference that a major incident had been declared and both the man and the woman remained in intensive care.
An eyewitness who saw the couple told the BBC: "On the bench there was this couple, there was an older guy and a younger girl, she had leaned in on him, it looked like she had passed out maybe.
"He was doing some strange hand movements and looking up at the sky. I felt anxious, I felt I should step in, but to be honest they looked so out of it that I was wasn't sure how I could help. It looked like they'd been taking something quite strong."
