A Finance Executive Arrested On Suspicion Of Pushing A Woman In Front Of A Bus Has Denied All Involvement

Eric Bellquist, 41, issued a statement through his lawyers on Friday to say he had "irrefutable proof" that he was in the US at the time of the incident.

A finance executive who was arrested on suspicion of pushing a woman in front of a bus has denied that he was in the country at the time and said he can provide "irrefutable" proof. Eric Bellquist, 41, was arrested on Thursday and taken to a south London police station before being released pending further police inquiries. But on Friday his solicitors, Duncan Lewis, said he had been wrongly implicated.

1/3 Eric Bellquist, who was arrested yesterday in relation to an assault that took place on #PutneyBridge has been wrongly implicated

2/3 He categorically denies being the individual concerned & has irrefutable proof that he was in the US at the time of the incident

3/3 Consequently, we expect a swift resolution to this wholly untrue allegation.

Bellquist works at private equity firm Huttons Collins Partners and sits on the boards of two restaurants it is invested in, Wagamama and Byron. He previously worked for Lehman Brothers and is a graduate of the University of Colorado Boulder.

CCTV of the incident on 5 May that has been viewed thousands of times across the world shows a male jogger shove a woman into the path of a bus on Putney Bridge. The bus swerves to narrowly avoid her. Police said that 15 minutes later the jogger then returned to back across the bridge and ran straight past the victim, who tried unsuccessfully to speak with him. She suffered minor injuries.

A police statement said: "Police investigating an assault after a jogger appeared to push a woman into the path of an oncoming bus in Putney have made an arrest." It added that a 41-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm following police inquiries at an address in the Chelsea area.

