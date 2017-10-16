So a new Black Panther trailer dropped today. And Twitter has died and gone to black heaven.
The Marvel film hits theaters on Feb. 9, 2018, which is basically FIFTYLEVEN MILLION DAYS FROM NOW. So people are making due until then with those glorious 2 minutes and 18 seconds and this sickening poster.
1.And lemme tell you. People are EMO-SHUN-NULLLL!!!
2.They weren't ready!
3.%^@#^%@$#&^%@#
4.SO MUCH BLACKNESS.
5.SO MUCH HOTNESS.
6.AND SO MUCH WOMANISM.
7.Some folks are already planning for this historic event.
8.They're picking out the proper refreshments.
9.They're anticipating all the wigs that will be snatched.
10.Ya know, the basics.
11.Why all the hype, you ask?
12.Cuz Black Panther is history in the making.
13.BLACK history, to be specific.
14.And it's on track to leave the entire industry SHOOKETH!!!