Which Movies Starring These Iconic Actors Must Go?

Training Day or The Help?

Patrice Peck
  2. 1. Which Eddie Murphy movie must go?

    <i>Boomerang</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    Boomerang
    Via Paramount Pictures
    <i>The Nutty Professor</i>
    Via Universal Pictures
    The Nutty Professor
    Via Universal Pictures
    <i>Coming To America</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    Coming To America
    Via Paramount Pictures
    <i>Harlem Nights</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    Harlem Nights
    Via Paramount Pictures

1. Which Eddie Murphy movie must go?
  1. <i>Boomerang</i>
     
    vote votes
    Boomerang
  2. <i>The Nutty Professor</i>
     
    vote votes
    The Nutty Professor
  3. <i>Coming To America</i>
     
    vote votes
    Coming To America
  4. <i>Harlem Nights</i>
     
    vote votes
    Harlem Nights
  2. 2. Which Taraji P. Henson movie must go?

    <i>The Curious Case of Benjamin Button</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
    Via Paramount Pictures
    <i>Hidden Figures</i>
    Via 20th Century Fox
    Hidden Figures
    Via 20th Century Fox
    <i>Hustle & Flow</i>
    Via Paramount Classics
    Hustle & Flow
    Via Paramount Classics
    <i>Baby Boy</i>
    Via Columbia Pictures
    Baby Boy
    Via Columbia Pictures

2. Which Taraji P. Henson movie must go?
  1. <i>The Curious Case of Benjamin Button</i>
     
    vote votes
    The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
  2. <i>Hidden Figures</i>
     
    vote votes
    Hidden Figures
  3. <i>Hustle & Flow</i>
     
    vote votes
    Hustle & Flow
  4. <i>Baby Boy</i>
     
    vote votes
    Baby Boy
  2. 3. Which Denzel Washington movie must go?

    <i>Remember The Titans</i>
    Via Buena Vista Pictures
    Remember The Titans
    Via Buena Vista Pictures
    <i>Malcolm X</i>
    Via Warner Bros.
    Malcolm X
    Via Warner Bros.
    <i>Flight</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    Flight
    Via Paramount Pictures
    <i>Training Day</i>
    Via Warner Bros.
    Training Day
    Via Warner Bros.

3. Which Denzel Washington movie must go?
  1. <i>Remember The Titans</i>
     
    vote votes
    Remember The Titans
  2. <i>Malcolm X</i>
     
    vote votes
    Malcolm X
  3. <i>Flight</i>
     
    vote votes
    Flight
  4. <i>Training Day</i>
     
    vote votes
    Training Day
  2. 4. Which Halle Berry movie must go?

    <i>Monster's Ball</i>
    Via Lions Gate Films
    Monster's Ball
    Via Lions Gate Films
    <i>Introducing Dorothy Dandrige</i>
    Via HBO
    Introducing Dorothy Dandrige
    Via HBO
    <i>Losing Isaiah</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    Losing Isaiah
    Via Paramount Pictures
    <i>B*A*P*S*</i>
    Via New Line Cinema
    B*A*P*S*
    Via New Line Cinema

4. Which Halle Berry movie must go?
  1. <i>Monster's Ball</i>
     
    vote votes
    Monster's Ball
  2. <i>Introducing Dorothy Dandrige</i>
     
    vote votes
    Introducing Dorothy Dandrige
  3. <i>Losing Isaiah</i>
     
    vote votes
    Losing Isaiah
  4. <i>B*A*P*S*</i>
     
    vote votes
    B*A*P*S*
  2. 5. Which Whoppi Goldberg movie must go?

    <i>Sister Act 2</i>
    Via Buena Vista Pictures
    Sister Act 2
    Via Buena Vista Pictures
    <i>Corrina, Corrina</i>
    Via New Line Cinema
    Corrina, Corrina
    Via New Line Cinema
    <i>Ghost</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    Ghost
    Via Paramount Pictures
    <i>The Color Purple</i>
    Via Warner Bros.
    The Color Purple
    Via Warner Bros.

5. Which Whoppi Goldberg movie must go?
  1. <i>Sister Act 2</i>
     
    vote votes
    Sister Act 2
  2. <i>Corrina, Corrina</i>
     
    vote votes
    Corrina, Corrina
  3. <i>Ghost</i>
     
    vote votes
    Ghost
  4. <i>The Color Purple</i>
     
    vote votes
    The Color Purple
  2. 6. Which Martin Lawrence movie must go?

    <i>Blue Streak</i>
    Via Columbia Pictures
    Blue Streak
    Via Columbia Pictures
    <i>Big Momma's House</i>
    Via 20th Century Fox
    Big Momma's House
    Via 20th Century Fox
    <i>Bad Boys</i>
    Via Columbia Pictures
    Bad Boys
    Via Columbia Pictures
    <i>Life</i>
    Via Universal Pictures
    Life
    Via Universal Pictures

6. Which Martin Lawrence movie must go?
  1. <i>Blue Streak</i>
     
    vote votes
    Blue Streak
  2. <i>Big Momma's House</i>
     
    vote votes
    Big Momma's House
  3. <i>Bad Boys</i>
     
    vote votes
    Bad Boys
  4. <i>Life</i>
     
    vote votes
    Life
  2. 7. Which Angela Bassett movie must go?

    <i>How Stella Got Her Groove Back</i>
    Via 20th Century Fox
    How Stella Got Her Groove Back
    Via 20th Century Fox
    <i>What's Love Got To Do With It</i>
    Via Buena Vista Pictures
    What's Love Got To Do With It
    Via Buena Vista Pictures
    <i>Vampire In Brooklyn</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    Vampire In Brooklyn
    Via Paramount Pictures
    <i>Waiting To Exhale</i>
    Via 20th Century Fox
    Waiting To Exhale
    Via 20th Century Fox

7. Which Angela Bassett movie must go?
  1. <i>How Stella Got Her Groove Back</i>
     
    vote votes
    How Stella Got Her Groove Back
  2. <i>What's Love Got To Do With It</i>
     
    vote votes
    What's Love Got To Do With It
  3. <i>Vampire In Brooklyn</i>
     
    vote votes
    Vampire In Brooklyn
  4. <i>Waiting To Exhale</i>
     
    vote votes
    Waiting To Exhale
  2. 8. Which Jamie Foxx movie must go?

    <i>Ray</i>
    Via Universal Pictures
    Ray
    Via Universal Pictures
    <i>Collateral</i>
    Via DreamWorks Pictures
    Collateral
    Via DreamWorks Pictures
    <i>The Soloist</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    The Soloist
    Via Paramount Pictures
    <i>Django Unchained</i>
    Via The Weinstein Company
    Django Unchained
    Via The Weinstein Company

8. Which Jamie Foxx movie must go?
  1. <i>Ray</i>
     
    vote votes
    Ray
  2. <i>Collateral</i>
     
    vote votes
    Collateral
  3. <i>The Soloist</i>
     
    vote votes
    The Soloist
  4. <i>Django Unchained</i>
     
    vote votes
    Django Unchained
  2. 9. Which Viola Davis movie must go?

    <i>Doubt</i>
    Via Miramax Films
    Doubt
    Via Miramax Films
    <i>Lila & Eve</i>
    Via Samuel Goldwyn Films
    Lila & Eve
    Via Samuel Goldwyn Films
    <i>Fences</i>
    Via Paramount Pictures
    Fences
    Via Paramount Pictures
    <i>The Help</i>
    Via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures
    The Help
    Via Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

9. Which Viola Davis movie must go?
  1. <i>Doubt</i>
     
    vote votes
    Doubt
  2. <i>Lila & Eve</i>
     
    vote votes
    Lila & Eve
  3. <i>Fences</i>
     
    vote votes
    Fences
  4. <i>The Help</i>
     
    vote votes
    The Help
  2. 10. And finally, which Will Smith movie must go?

    <i>I Am Legend</i>
    Via Warner Bros.
    I Am Legend
    Via Warner Bros.
    <i>Men In Black</i>
    Via Columbia Pictures
    Men In Black
    Via Columbia Pictures
    <i>Independence Day</i>
    Via 20th Century Fox
    Independence Day
    Via 20th Century Fox
    <i>The Pursuit Of Happyness</i>
    Via Columbia Pictures
    The Pursuit Of Happyness
    Via Columbia Pictures

10. And finally, which Will Smith movie must go?
  1. <i>I Am Legend</i>
     
    vote votes
    I Am Legend
  2. <i>Men In Black</i>
     
    vote votes
    Men In Black
  3. <i>Independence Day</i>
     
    vote votes
    Independence Day
  4. <i>The Pursuit Of Happyness</i>
     
    vote votes
    The Pursuit Of Happyness
