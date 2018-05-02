One Of The World’s Leading Food Certifiers Will Investigate The Alleged Sexual Abuse Of Female Farm Workers

Kalima, whose name has been changed to protect her, is one of the very few women to report the abuse.

HUELVA, Spain — One of the world’s largest food safety certifiers will investigate allegations of widespread sexual violence against female farm workers in Southern Spain, following a BuzzFeed News investigation.

Dozens of women reported sexual harassment, exploitation and even rape by their employers on tomato and strawberry farms in Spain, Morocco and Italy that sell their produce across Europe.

Speaking to BuzzFeed News, union officials in Spain likened the women’s working conditions to “slavery.” The tomatoes and strawberries these women harvest are sold across Europe, including the UK, Germany, and France, as “safe and sustainable.”

BuzzFeed News spoke to more than 100 women in Spain, Morocco and Italy, and an additional dozen researchers, union officials, social workers, clerics and human rights activists. Twenty-eight of the women reported having been sexually assaulted or raped by their superiors; around half reported physical but non-sexualised violence and threats. All women reported having been verbally harassed, insulted and degraded. But only a handful of the women reported any of the abuse to the police, and none of the alleged perpetrators have ever been charged with a crime.

Because the women are mostly migrants (mainly from Morocco, Romania and Bulgaria) do not speak the local languages, and are isolated on the farmland, reporting their abuse to the authorities is almost impossible.



“If I do not do what he says, he would kill me,” said Kalima, a Moroccan worker in Spain, who told BuzzFeed News that her supervisor raped her repeatedly over several weeks in March and April 2017. “He told me to kneel down in front of him and then he forced me to have anal sex,” she said, in an interview that took place in the back-seat of a car, shortly before she was taken to a women’s shelter in the Spanish city of Huelva.

(BuzzFeed News has changed Kalima’s name to protect her, as she continued to receive threats after reporting her alleged attacker to the police. He still works at the same farm, although an investigation has been opened at the local court. Meanwhile Kalima lost her job and had to return to Morocco.)