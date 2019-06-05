23 Straight Pride Tweets That Are As Funny As The Idea Of Straight Pride

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link As you may have already heard, three men want to hold a "straight pride parade" in Boston. 🙄 carolynryan @carolynryan “Straight Pride” parade planned in Boston. With floats. 02:19 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite And as stupid as that is, it's prompted some pretty funny tweets. Here are some of the best ones: 1. Josh Billinson @jbillinson The Straight Pride Parade is just five guys wearing this 11:23 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 2. Meg Bee @onedankmom The Straight Pride Parade should end at a giant clitoris so they just end up walking in circles until they die because they can’t find it. 07:42 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 3. lil arab @sweatyhairy isn’t a straight pride parade just traffic 11:59 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 4. The Hoarse Whisperer @HoarseWisperer Honeydew is the straight pride parade of melons. Boring, flavorless, and nobody ever really asks for it. 04:25 PM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 5. Euphoria @cheescakepan Straights are really doing a straight pride parade... 10:41 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 6. Aparna Nancherla @aparnapkin you know the straight pride parade is just everyone who got rejected from a conga line at a party 03:18 AM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 7. Fred Delicious @Fred_Delicious if the straight pride parade happens, I might actually stand a chance on Xbox Live for a couple of hours 02:08 PM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 8. magnet @arcadeseals me: [pointing at mouth] what's this for god: saying things me: straight pride god: not stupid things 01:08 PM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 9. actually straight @blubberypancake Straight pride parade lmao people really be out here like this 08:18 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 10. Eva Victor @evaandheriud me explaining to my boyfriend why we’re going to straight pride 09:20 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 11. Elise Bauman @baumanelise I’m confused I thought they already had straight pride isn’t that what coachella is? 02:30 PM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 12. feminist next door @emrazz The secret password to the straight pride parade is “reverse racism” 04:38 AM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 13. ImAllexx @ImAllexx A straight pride parade is just 5 guys bullying someone wearing their school football team jersey in the middle of the street. 01:36 AM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 14. Ijeoma Oluo @IjeomaOluo If the straight pride parade doesn't have entire floats celebrating their one creative invention - fake queer porn where all the fake lesbians are attempting to give each other hysterectomies with their long, bejeweled nails - is it really straight pride? 04:43 PM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 15. Brian @PhillyGinger Straight Pride is going to be the longest parade ever because they are going to walk so freaking slow. 09:33 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 16. discount pete davidson @im_your_density every time you catch yourself thinking there should be a “straight pride” parade put a dollar in a jar and then at the end of the month use that money to go see a therapist 12:55 AM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 17. sʇǝɹlᴉuƃ @iamsebastianB if y’all heterosexuals want a straight pride parade,we have to ban heterosexual marriage first 12:00 AM - 05 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 18. stephen ossola @stephenossola straight pride is basically year round: january: toyotathon february: super bowl march: st. patricks day april: easter july: old navy 4th of july sale october: columbus day november: black friday december: santacon give us one f*cking month, damn. 09:00 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 19. Big Queer Cat @CrownlessCat To those of you celebrating straight pride, remember your flag colors and what they mean! 05:28 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 20. leigh hayley @leighagenda why do straight people think they need a straight pride parade netflix is already paying $100 million to keep friends on, isn't that enough 07:08 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 21. Andy Richter @AndyRichter My straight pride parade is heading to checkout after selecting socks at Costco 08:33 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 22. Rachel Sweetland @lilsnooks010 Heteros: we’re planning a Straight Pride Parade. Me: 05:00 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite 23. Christine Thompson @Druncan_Hines Isn’t a straight pride parade just the drive thru line at Chick-Fil-A? 04:43 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite In conclusion, "straight pride" is unnecessary, foolish, and offensive. In the words of legendary band Smash Mouth: Smash Mouth @smashmouth Straight Pride Parade????? FUCK OFF!!!!!!! 06:18 PM - 04 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite