Netflix just announced the very sad news that One Day At A Time, which has run for three seasons, will not be picked up for a fourth season.
If you don't already know what the show is about (literally why), it centers around a Cuban-American family who deal with problems and moments we can all personally connect to, empathize with, and laugh along to.
Just last month, co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett announced that the show was in danger of not being renewed, which created a massive social media movement pushing Netflix to renew it by using the hashtag #RenewODAAT.
Unfortunately, despite people's love for the show, Netflix ultimately made the decision based on low viewership, and fans are feeling confused, angry, and disappointed:
Some fans are discussing the ways in which the show wasn't afraid to tackle important subjects, as well as detailing just how much it meant to them:
While others are questioning Netflix's business decisions:
There's still an opportunity for the show to be picked up elsewhere, so let me just join in by saying: Save One Day At A Time, it deserves to live on.
Looks like there are no comments yet.
Be the first to comment!
Looks like there are no comments yet. Sign in and be the first to comment!