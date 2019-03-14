back to top
"One Day At A Time" Wasn't Renewed For A Fourth Season And Fans Aren't Happy About It

"One Day At A Time was the first show that showed me it is possible to be myself without feeling ashamed."

Pablo Valdivia
Pablo Valdivia
BuzzFeed Staff

Netflix just announced the very sad news that One Day At A Time, which has run for three seasons, will not be picked up for a fourth season.

We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season. The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season.
Netflix US @netflix

If you don't already know what the show is about (literally why), it centers around a Cuban-American family who deal with problems and moments we can all personally connect to, empathize with, and laugh along to.

Netflix

Just last month, co-showrunner Gloria Calderón Kellett announced that the show was in danger of not being renewed, which created a massive social media movement pushing Netflix to renew it by using the hashtag #RenewODAAT.

NEWS: Met with @Netflix about @OneDayAtATime S4 They made clear that they love the show, love how it serves underrepresented audiences, love its heart &amp; humor, but...we need more viewers. They'll decide soon. I wish I felt more confident WHAT CAN YOU DO? Tell friends to watch!
Gloria Calderón Kellett @everythingloria

Unfortunately, despite people's love for the show, Netflix ultimately made the decision based on low viewership, and fans are feeling confused, angry, and disappointed:

The cancellation of #ODAAT is a disgrace no matter how you slice it, and I’m zero percent interested in hearing otherwise. Rita Moreno ESPECIALLY deserves A LOT better from all of us — an absolute fucking treasure who should be celebrated on all our screens.
Phillip Picardi @pfpicardi

Some fans are discussing the ways in which the show wasn't afraid to tackle important subjects, as well as detailing just how much it meant to them:

One Day At A Time helped me feel seen when I thought I didn’t belong in this world. It was more than a comfort tv show. I remember being in the depths of my depression and finding peace in watching this family going through the ups &amp; downs of life. I am broken. #BringBackODAAT
chiara | save odaat @0NTHESH0REE

i don't understand how netflix cancelled a TV-show like one day at a time who literally had an entire episode talking about depression. I WILL NOT ALLOW IT. #renewODAAT
ً @melissafumeros

netflix is really cancelling a show that shows diversity, real life problems and situations, that touched lots of peoples’ hearts, because of views. ODAAT has taught us so much about the community around us please #SaveODAAT https://t.co/6TvGy8Wfym
maddie 104 #SAVEODAAT @jakefumeros

i can't believe netflix legit just cancelled one day at a time. this show tackles racism, deals with mental heatlh issues such as anxiety and addiction, gives latinxs and the lgbt+ community the representation they deserve. it better get picked up #saveodaat
typo queen irene | #saveodaat 🍓 @richardsharmns

@netflix I am crying so hard, One Day At A Time was the first show that showed me it is possible to be myself without feeling ashamed.
chiara | save odaat @0NTHESH0REE

odaat did THAT and netflix had the nerve, the audacity to cancel it. #saveodaat
typo queen irene | #saveodaat 🍓 @richardsharmns

one day at a time was THAT show. it combated less glamorous issues others were too afraid to speak on, and made people feel seen despite the lonely &amp; looming feeling of invisibility. it was about representation. it was about taking a stand. y’all better #SAVEODAAT (or i WILL cry)
vc 🥝 @xvictoriacole

While others are questioning Netflix's business decisions:

what Netflix renews / what Netflix cancels #saveODAAT
lígia @wickedkins

So @netflix just cancelled @OneDayAtATime &amp; said don’t take this like a message that your stories don’t matter. THERE IS NO OTHER WAY TO TAKE THIS. By cancelling you are telling us OUR STORIES DON’T MATTER ENOUGH...TO YOU!!!!! Thanks for the vote of confidence. 😡
Maria Hinojosa @Maria_Hinojosa

Netflix spent $100 million to pick up friends - a show that they’re only able to run for another year yet they cancel One Day At A Time at the first hurdle?!!! #SaveOdaat
billie @fvmero

Me when Netflix cancels my favorite show, which also happens to be one of the few multi-cam shows I've ever seen that defies genre expectations and looks beyond traditional sitcom tropes to create something SO RARE AND SO BEAUTIFUL AND SO AUTHENTIC. #SaveODAAT CARAJO!
Gabe Gonzalez @gaybonez

the cast and writers of odaat tried so hard to promote their own show whilst netflix did nothing. and now netflix say that they tried their hardest ?? big sigh
annie @santiagosperlta

sense8: ❌ one day at a time: ❌ 13 reasons why: ✔ insentiable: ✔ #RenewODAAT
clara @vxgann

Netflix: “We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season..” all of us:
elise | #FightForWynonna @barrellgbt

netflix: *cancels one day at a time* me: #saveODAAT
#saveODAAT @melissafumeros

There's still an opportunity for the show to be picked up elsewhere, so let me just join in by saying: Save One Day At A Time, it deserves to live on.

Netflix
