17 Girlfriends Who've Discovered The Secret To A Long Relationship

Step your game up, boyfriends.

Pablo Valdivia
Pablo Valdivia
BuzzFeed Staff

1. This girlfriend who dropped this birthday cake off for her boyfriend while he was at work:

Jiveturkey714 / Via reddit.com

2. This girl who showed up to her boyfriend's birthday party dressed as him:

mattbozle / Via reddit.com

3. This girlfriend who is a hairdresser and left this waiting for her boyfriend:

u/scotttopic / Via reddit.com

4. This girlfriend who made these pillows for her boyfriend and his disgruntled roommates:

potent_potables_ / Via reddit.com

5. This girlfriend who finished putting the Christmas tree up:

snapshot-snaps / Via reddit.com

6. This girlfriend who took a sexy selfie:

sooooawkward / Via instagram.com

7. This girlfriend who pretended to shave her eyebrows off:

Twitter: @galvanlizette13

8. This girlfriend who's got an offer no one can refuse:

Twitter: @peachesanscream

9. This girl who taped a photo of Nic Cage to her boyfriend's reverse camera:

brittabean988126 / Via reddit.com

10. This girl who, frankly, bought her boyfriend the only socks that matter:

Twitter: @ojedge

11. This girlfriend who didn't hold back:

Twitter: @oliv1asmith

12. This girl who's lookin' real sweet:

Twitter: @ArelyCorral

13. This girlfriend who got crafty:

Twitter: @Hitzel89

14. This girlfriend who got her man a beautiful present:

Twitter: @meganndooleyy

15. This girlfriend who shared this touching message with her guy:

sergius1898 / Via reddit.com

16. This girl who surprised her boyfriend by giving herself a makeover:

Danielle S / Via youtube.com

17. And finally, this girlfriend who gave her boyfriend a mousepad with a beautiful photo of herself on it:

OfficialDampSquid / Via reddit.com

