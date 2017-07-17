Your Favorite Flip Flops Are Part Of Brazil’s Ridiculous Political Mess

The maker of Hollywood’s favorite flip flops has gotten tangled up in Brazil’s long-running corruption scandal.
The flip flop company, which has been around since 1962 and are a staple in Brazil, became famous in the United States as a favorite of celebrities including Jennifer Lopez and Megan Fox.
The move to sell Alpargatas comes after Brazil's President Temer ordered a halt to further financing of J&F Investments.
Weirdly enough, this isn’t the first time the fashionable sandals have found themselves part of the 3-year-old investigation into a money laundering scheme known as Operation Car Wash.
The Operation Car Wash investigation has uncovered bribes and corruption in the highest levels of Brazil’s governing and corporate elite.
