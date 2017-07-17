Your Favorite Flip Flops Are Part Of Brazil’s Ridiculous Political Mess

Nacho Doce / Reuters

J&F Investments bought the flip flop maker in 2015 from Camargo Correa SA, a construction conglomerate which was also caught up in Operation Car Wash. At the time J&F Investments noted that Camargo Correa was selling in order focus on their core operations in construction and infrastructure, and called the purchase “one of the most important transactions of the fashion, apparel, and footwear sector in Brazil.”