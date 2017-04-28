A Political Prisoner’s Family Describes Life After The Show Trial

When Oleg Sentsov was arrested in 2014, he was working on his second feature film. He had sold his car and small business to fund the first movie about online gamers, which had been a critical success; the second was going to be about gangsters. As part of his script-writing process and planning for the film, to be called Rhinoceros, he had drawn up a list of of weapons that the gangsters might have. The list would later be shown as evidence of a plot to commit a terrorist attack.

Sentsov is a Ukrainian citizen, but he is being held in a Russian prison. On Tuesday he was awarded the PEN/Barbey Freedom to Write Award from PEN America, a group that promotes writing and freedom of expression around the world. His cousin Natalya Kaplan accepted the award on his behalf. According to Halya Coynash of the Kharkiv Human Rights Group and a Ukrainian member of PEN International, he was one of the first political prisoners to be convicted following the Russian invasion of Crimea, and is now in the third year of a 20 year sentence.

A resident of Crimea, he and his family had been caught in the territory when Russia’s “little green men” – unmarked soldiers named for their green suits – arrived in the Ukrainian territory in 2014. By that time he had already gained some international recognition for his filmmaking and had become an outspoken critic of Russia during the protests that led to that year's toppling of Ukraine's pro-Russia president. Kaplan told BuzzFeed News that she knew Sentsov’s open opposition was dangerous. “Don’t expect anything good to happen,” she says she told him at the time.

Mustafa Nayyem, a member of Ukraine’s parliament and former journalist, told BuzzFeed News that Ukraine is fighting wars on two front lines — both against Russia for sovereignty and internally for democratic reforms. Winning this fight is essential because it “shows that all those countries escaping from a Soviet past can be successful,” he said.

But Kaplan knew what was coming after Russia declared Crimea a part of the Russian Federation. “I knew how many political prisoners Russia had and this was the moment I knew Crimea would have political prisoners as well,” Kaplan said.

After the arrest, Sentsov’s mother was so shaken that she barely spoke for two months, Kaplan said, leaving her to find out about the arrest from their mutual aunt. What followed was described by Amnesty International as a “Stalinist show trial.” There was actually laughing in the courtroom, Kaplan said, as the prosecutors presented a parade of fake evidence.

“It’s a paradox, but it was funny,” she said.

The most dramatic moment of the trial came when the prosecution’s star witness, Gennady Afanasyev, recanted his testimony on the stand. Afanasyev, a friend of Sentsov’s who had been arrested at the same time, told the courtroom that he had lied to prosecutors after being tortured. Coynash, who was reporting on the trial, said that “the moment was incredible,” and that Sentsov’s lawyers were dumbfounded. “The first to react was Oleg, he started to clap and everyone else followed,” Kaplan said.

“I felt sorry for the [defense] lawyers because they had to work all night,” she said.