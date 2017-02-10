This Tattoo Artist Is Helping Survivors Of Domestic Abuse Turn Their Scars Into Art
Yevgeniya Zhakar, a tattoo artist in Russia, has been overwhelmed by the number of women turning to her to help take back their bodies.
1. Yevgeniya Zhakar, a tattoo artist in Ufa, Russia has been helping survivors of abuse of open up about their experiences by offering free tattoos to cover their scars.
2. Zhakhar told the Associated Press that she got the idea after learning about Flavia Carvalho, a tattoo artist in Brazil who launched a similar project, and began transforming scars like this one from a gunshot wound into art.
Brazil’s Carvalho told the Huffington Post at the time he started his project, “It is wonderful to see how their relationship with their bodies changes after they get the tattoos.”
3. Zakhar decided to offer tattoos free of charge last year and since then has been overwhelmed — both by the number of women seeking her out and by their stories.
“It’s really scary, scary to look at this problem and hear what people are saying,” she told the AP.
Women say that the tattoos help them feel more comfortable in public because people stop asking about the scars and start complimenting their tattoos, she added.
Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law earlier this week decriminalizing “light” domestic abuse this week. While the law’s sponsors argue that it will give families an opportunity to resolve their conflicts without unnecessary state intervention, Amnesty International has called the law “a sickening attempt to further trivialize domestic violence” and said that the law “rides roughshod over women’s rights.”
4. According to Human Rights Watch, citing the Russian government’s statistics, 40% of all violent crimes in Russia are committed within the family.
One of Zakhar’s clients, Katarina Golkova, had to have surgery on her arm after her boyfriend threw her into a window.
5. Golkova said that the new law gets domestic abuse all wrong.
“It all starts with one slap,” she told the Associated Press. “You forgive them once, and it gets worse. You can’t forgive such things. They will happen again.”
6. Zhakar says she’s worked with more than 1,000 survivors of abuse since she started the project last year — none of them have been helped by the police, she adds.
“The girls say, ‘What’s the point? Why go to the police if they are not helping?’”
7. “Girls are willing to talk, often because it will be the last time they speak about the scars,” she said.
“They don’t talk about it later because they will be talking about their beautiful tattoo, not a scar.”
- The Trump administration lost it's case on the travel ban in the 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, but at least 15 other legal challenges to the executive order remain.
- Controversial education secretary Betsy DeVos was physically blocked from entering a school by protesters shouting "shame."
- Six Patriots players are refusing to meet President Trump on a customary post-Super Bowl White House trip, raising the pressure on their teammates 🏈
- And hundreds of people protested after a video of women being forced off a beach for sunbathing topless went viral 🌊