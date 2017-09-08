Here's How You Can Help People Affected By Hurricane Irma

Share On more Share On more

1. Donate to humanitarian and relief organizations

Unicef estimates that 20,000 children have already been affected by the hurricane. You can donate to help children and their families across the Caribbean here.

International Relief Teams is providing emergency supplies and medical treatment in response both Hurricane Irma and Harvey. You can donate here.

Direct Relief is focused on providing emergency medical supplies in Florida and Haiti. You can donate here.

Heart to Heart International is still responding to Hurricane Harvey, and also providing relief for Irma in Haiti and Florida. You can donate here.

Puerto Rico is facing severe power outages and repairs could take months. You can donate to ConPRmetitdos to help with relief in Puerto Rico here.