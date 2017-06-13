Brazil Is Coming To Snatch The 'Most Extra Politics' Crown From The US

You’d be forgiven for thinking Washington, DC or London are winning the competition for the world’s largest political shit-show right now.
But, if we may, Brazil is definitely giving them both a run for their money.
Here's why Brazil is the clear winner of the "most bizarre political crisis" award:
1. Brazil has been in a state of crisis since 2014. TWO THOUSAND AND FOURTEEN.
2. The amount of money that was embezzeled is truly staggering.
3. Brazil is already down one president thanks to the madness.
4. No one is innocent.
5. The world’s largest meatpacker double-crossed the current President.
6. People literally think the President has been cursed by witch.
7. With Temer added to the list, every single one of Brazil’s former and current living presidents has been implicated in the corruption scandal.
8. It seems like this crazy train will keep rolling...FOREVER.
9. So, in sum, while the US is trying to figure out what the heck is going on with the President and Russia and the UK is trying to Brexit as hard as it can, Brazil is basically trying to rebuild their entire political system.
