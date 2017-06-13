Brazil Is Coming To Snatch The 'Most Extra Politics' Crown From The US

Andressa Anholete / AFP / Getty Images

Three years into Operation Car Wash, protesters are back in the streets and Temer’s popularity has sunk. The question on everyone’s minds now is ‘where does this all end?’ Multiple motions to impeach Temer have been filed, and Brazil’s biggest newspaper O Globo published an editorial calling for him to step down. But, the move to impeach must get past the Speaker of the Lower House of Congress, who is a close ally of Temer and seems unlikely to allow the motion.

On Friday, a court, tasked with determining whether the 2014 election (which elected Dilma for a second term and brought Temer to the Vice Presidency) should be invalidated due to corruption, voted to uphold the results. They surprised many by refusing to admit evidence gathered by prosecutors in the Car Wash probe.

But, fear not: the chaos is still going.

Beyond fingering Temer, the JBS executives testified that they paid a literally mind-blowing 1,829 politicians from 28 different parties. Prosecutors have enough material to keep investigating for years, if not decades, and the consequences of the scandal are starting to extend beyond Brazil to neighboring countries and to the US. There have been a million and one think pieces about the ~culture of corruption~ in Brazil, and they’re all kind of like ‘we need massive political reform to change incentives, but people aren’t really motivated to make that happen, so: ¯\_(ツ)_/¯’.