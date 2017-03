1. Wikileaks’ latest document dump provided details about some scary-sounding projects being run out of the CIA.

The leaked documents, courtesy of the group that distributed emails stolen by Russian hackers during last year’s election, are filled with projects aimed at figuring out how to hack things like your phone and smart TV. (Though they don’t say that the CIA has figured out how to break into your encrypted apps.) But in there with the detailed charts about the ways the CIA is trying to collect digital information, there are also things like a giant list of emojis and the revelation that some of the projects have totally ridiculous names.