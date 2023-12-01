Need One More Holiday Gift? Here’s 5 Reasons Why It Should Be The Oral-B Series 5

There's always a few people who are hard to find gifts for. Maybe you need something for your hard-to-shop-for mom. Or your brother-in-law. Or even your cousin Mike.
1. The dentist-inspired round brush head cleans 100% better than manual brushes* (which is great, since manual brushes leave behind 50% of plaque).
2. The five smart modes (Daily Clean, Intense Clean, Whitening, Sensitive, Super Sensitive) to get the best clean.
3. The Smart Pressure Sensor that lets the user know when they're using too much pressure on their gums.
4. The Oral-B app that gives diagnostics and can track oral health over time.
5. And finally, the rainbow celebration lights that let the user know they've brushed for two minutes. Some days, it's about celebrating the little accomplishments.
Shop the Oral-B iO Series 5 now, so you can cross any remaining names off your holiday shopping list!
All images via Oral-B. Prices may vary by location.