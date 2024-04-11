20 Things That Certainly Wouldn’t Surprise A New Yorker

Whether you're born and raised in NY or you're a recent transplant, once you've lived in this wonderful state, pretty much nothing can surprise you.
1. A rat doing pretty much anything.
2. Spending all your money on rent.
3. "Showtime" performers on the subway.
4. That no one south of Poughkeepsie knows what a "garbage plate" is.
5. Realizing you walked 15 miles in one day and it wasn't even that busy of a day.
6. That a chopped cheese is better than a burger or a cheesesteak.
7. Any random screaming at any random time.
8. Never wanting to cook.
9. Seeing your celebrity crush IRL when out at a club.
10. Having a "favorite" seat on the city bus.
11. Having every person ask what you like about living in "The City" when you actually live 300 miles away.
12. Pets other than dogs out for their neighborhood walk.
13. Honking.
14. Getting familiar with your neighborhood's eccentric character.
15. People acting like it's the start of the apocalypse in your local neighborhood grocery store.
16. Getting booted off the sidewalk by a particularly headstrong pigeon.
17. Sunbathing nowhere near water.
18. Everyone walking in the street during trash pickup day.
19. Seeing someone get in a fight about what is and isn't "Upstate."
20. Realizing that you'd never want to live anywhere else in the world.
*Thumbnail images via Getty