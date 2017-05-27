Here's What A Muslim Dietitian Eats During Ramadan

Courtesy Nour Zibdeh

I'll make this omelet with white Nabulsi cheese, a sheep’s milk cheese similar to halloumi that holds its shape when heated. It’s sold in ethnic stores, but if you can’t find it, add feta cheese instead after mixing in the eggs. I don’t season with salt because the cheese has enough, and I don’t want to be too thirsty during the day.

While the eggs cook, I sip on at least one cup of water, if not two. I usually skip the bread and eat a half cup of berries or half an apple instead. I like to get my carbs from water-rich fruit, which helps hydrate my body to be ready for the fast.

We have the eggs with salsa or fresh tomato slices. I'll add a couple of tablespoons of sauerkraut on the side, which contains good-for-you live cultures (probiotics).

Here's my recipe:

Omelet with spinach, mushrooms and cheese

Ingredients

• 2 teaspoons olive oil, divided

• ¼ cup Nabulsi white cheese cubes (or feta or your preferred shredded cheese)

• 1 cup spinach, chopped

• 1 cup sliced mushrooms

• 4 eggs

• Pepper to taste

Heat 1 teaspoon of the oil on medium heat. Olive oil will not go bad if used with low-medium heat for a quick sauté like making eggs. Add the Nabulsi cheese cubes and sauté until golden. Add the mushroom and spinach and sauté for 1-2 minutes. Meanwhile, crack the eggs in a bowl and whisk. Season with few shakes of pepper. Add the second teaspoon of olive oil if the skillet looks dry. Pour the eggs and let them start to set. Tip the pan in all directions to let the eggs cook evenly. Flip the omelet, cook for another minute, and serve. If you can’t flip it, slide it into a plate, then return to the skillet with the top side down.