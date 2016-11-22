Get Our App!
This Soccer Player Is Having A Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Day

It’s pretty bad.

Norberto Briceño
BuzzFeed Staff

1. Let’s be real: We all have some pretty shitty days at work. But for this soccer player in the Belgrade Zone League — the fourth-tier Serbian soccer — this was one hell of an awful day at the office.

2. The soccer player was mere inches from the goal line, with no goalkeeper or defense in sight, and somehow managed to knock the ball over the goal.

Twitter: @_AndyHa

3. I mean…

I mean...

Twitter: @_AndyHa

4. There’s really no other way to put it…

There's really no other way to put it...

Twitter: @_AndyHa

5. This looks pretty bad.

This looks pretty bad.

Twitter: @_AndyHa

6. People are calling this the worst miss they’ve ever seen.

People are calling this the worst miss they've ever seen.

Twitter: @christianizzle

7. Others are trying to justify this miss in their own way.

Others are trying to justify this miss in their own way.

Twitter: @Kramakrame

8. Some are saying this was all a setup.

Some are saying this was all a setup.

Twitter: @ScottManton

9. But to be fair, the ball appears to bobble slightly just before the kick, which could explain why the ball was launched over the goal.

But to be fair, the ball appears to bobble slightly just before the kick, which could explain why the ball was launched over the goal.

Twitter: @markbabbage

A bobble, for those who don’t know, is when the ball bounces in a way that you don’t anticipate. It’s a very small and subtle thing for fans in the stands to notice, but it usually explains why players miss open goals like this.

10. And to anyone who’s ever played the sport, these bobbles will make you look like a damn idiot on the field. In other words, THIS IS SOME REALLY BAD LUCK.

And to anyone who's ever played the sport, these bobbles will make you look like a damn idiot on the field. In other words, THIS IS SOME REALLY BAD LUCK.

Twitter: @_AndyHa

11. And while it’s easy to criticize this player, the truth is that we all have bad days.

And while it's easy to criticize this player, the truth is that we all have bad days.

Twitter: @_AndyHa

12. So cheer up, homie. Tomorrow is another day.

So cheer up, homie. Tomorrow is another day.

Twitter: @_AndyHa

