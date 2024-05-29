Listen, I love happy movies as much as the next person, but sometimes I'm just in the mood to shut off all the lights in my apartment, turn on the TV, and weep over a movie.
In particular, I want to know if there are any romance movies you absolutely love even though they have devasting and heartbreaking endings?
Perhaps you're like me, and One Day (2011), starring Anne Hathaway and Jim Sturgess, is one of your favorite movies even though you KNOW it will break your heart every single time. I legit knew the ending and I still watched the new Netflix series so I could suffer even more.
Maybe Portrait of a Lady on Fire (2019) is singlehandedly one of the best movies you've ever seen, and despite crying nonstop through the final minutes of the movie, you recommend it to everyone. It's worth the pain. Period.
Perhaps nothing will ever compare to Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind (2004), a movie that only gets better and better the more you watch it.
Heck, maybe no matter how many sad romance movies you watch, nothing will ever top how hard you cried watching The Notebook (2004) starring Ryan Gosling and Rachel McAdams.
So, tell us which romance movies are heartbreaking, but they are absolutely worth watching and WHY in the comments below, and you could be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post.