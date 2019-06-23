27 Underrated TV Shows That Are 100% Worth Binge-Watching

Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link 1. Schitt's Creek CBC / Pop This hilarious and heartwarming comedy follows the Rose family, who are forced to move to the town of Schitt's Creek after losing all of their money. It's the perfect time to catch up on this show because its final season will begin airing in 2020.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–4 on Netflix, Season 5 on CBC (for Canada) or Pop TV (for US). 2. Good Girls NBC Starring Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman, Good Girls follows three suburban moms and BFFs whose lives begin to spiral out of control after they rob a grocery store. The show will return with Season 2 in 2020 on NBC.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Netflix. Certain episodes from Season 2 on Hulu. 3. Letterkenny Hulu This hilarious Canadian comedy follows a group of people who live in a small rural town. I would think of it as R-rated version of Schitt's Creek. The show will return with Season 7 this fall on Hulu.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–6 on Hulu. 4. Black Lightning The CW Starring Cress Williams, the series follows the superhero Black Lightning, who tries to protect his city and keep his family safe. The show will return with Season 3 this fall on the CW.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–2 on Netflix. 5. Superstore NBC Superstore takes a look at the lives of several employees at a supersized megastore who end up becoming each other's second family. It's easily one of the most underrated comedy series currently airing. The show will return with Season 5 this fall on NBC.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–4 on Hulu. 6. The Good Fight CBS All Access Starring Christine Baranski, Rose Leslie, and Audra McDonald, The Good Fight follows Diane Lockhart, who starts a law firm after losing her life savings. The show is an Emmy-worthy follow-up to The Good Wife. The show will return with Season 4 in 2020 on CBS All Access. Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–3 on CBS All Access. 7. Legacies The CW The latest The Vampire Diaries spinoff, Legacies, follows Hope Mikaelson and her friends as they attend the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. If you were a TVD and/or The Originals fan, this is a must-watch continuation. The show will return with Season 2 this fall on the CW.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Netflix. 8. Barry HBO Starring Bill Hader and Henry Winkler, the series follows a hit man from the Midwest who ends up moving to Los Angeles and gets caught up in the city's theater scene. The show will return with Season 3 in 2020 on HBO.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–2 on HBO. 9. Workin' Moms Netflix / CBC Workin' Moms follows a group of working mothers and BFFs who try to balance their jobs, family life, and love life, while simultaneoulsy trying to be good parents. The show will return with Season 2 this July on Netflix US and with Season 4 on CBC in Canada. Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Netflix US. Seasons 1–3 on CBC in Canada. 10. Wynonna Earp Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Syfy Based on the comic books by Beau Smith, Wynonna Earp follows Wyatt Earp's great-great-granddaughter as she is forced to rid her hometown of revenants, the resurrected souls of the criminals Wyatt killed years ago. While Season 4 is currently on hold, you can catch up and join the #FightForWynonna now.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–2 on Netflix. Season 3 will start streaming on Netflix July 16. 11. On My Block Netflix On My Block focuses on a group of friends who are navigating not only high school but the streets of South Central Los Angeles. The series also boasts an incredible diverse cast. The show will return with Season 3 in 2020 on Netflix.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–2 on Netflix. 12. Gentleman Jack HBO A fictional telling of the story of lesbian trailblazer Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack follows Anne's life in 1830s England and the struggles that come with being a lesbian in that time period. The show will return with Season 2 in 2020 on HBO and BBC One.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on HBO. 13. New Amsterdam Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF NBC The series follows Dr. Max Goodwin, the newest medical director at the oldest public hospital in the US, as he tries to change the broken system at the hospital. The show will return with Season 2 this fall on NBC.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Hulu. 14. Roswell, New Mexico The CW The show follows Liz Ortecho, who has recently returned to her hometown of Roswell, New Mexico, only to discover her high school crush is actually an alien. Roswell, NM is a retelling of the early-'00s series. The show will return with Season 2 in 2020 on the CW.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Netflix. 15. Shrill Hulu Starring Aidy Bryant, the series follows Annie, a writer who wants to change her life without having to change her body. The series beautifully deals with accepting your body no matter what the world may think. The show will return with Season 2 in 2020 on Hulu.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Hulu. 16. All American The CW All American follows Spencer James, an all-star football player who is recruited to play for an elite Beverly Hills high school team. The show will return with Season 2 this fall on the CW.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Netflix. 17. Marvel's Runaways Hulu After discovering their parents are secretly villains, a group of teenagers come together and try to undo all of the wrongs their parents have caused. It's also one of the few superhero shows with openly LGBTQ superheroes. The show will return with Season 3 on Hulu.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–2 on Hulu. 18. Pen15 Hulu Pen15 follows two middle schoolers as they deal with all of the awkwardness that comes with being in seventh grade. What's hilarious about the show is that Maya and Anna are played by two adult actors. The show will return with Season 2 in 2020 on Hulu.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Hulu. 19. The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel Amazon Prime Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel follows aspiring stand-up comedian Midge Maisel as she tries to make it big in NYC during the 1950s. The show will return with Season 3 on Amazon Prime.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–2 on Amazon Prime. 20. The Magicians Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Syfy Based on the novels by Lev Grossman, The Magicians follows a group of students who have been recruited to a secretive academy for gifted magicians. The show will return with Season 5 in 2020 on Syfy.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–3 on Netflix. Certain episodes of Season 4 on Syfy. 21. Sorry for Your Loss Facebook Watch Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly Marie Tran, Mamoudou Athie, Jovan Adepo, and Janet McTeer, Sorry for Your Loss follows Leigh's struggle to cope with the sudden death of her husband, and how her grief affects those around her. The show will return with Season 2 on Facebook Watch.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Facebook Watch. 22. The Resident Fox Starring Matt Czuchry and Emily VanCamp, The Resident follows the lives of a group of doctors at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital. The show will return with Season 3 this fall on Fox.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–2 on Hulu. 23. Single Parents ABC Starring Leighton Meester, Taran Killam, Kimrie Lewis, Jake Choi, and Brad Garrett, Single Parents follows a group of single parents who come together to help each other navigate parenting. The show will return with Season 2 this fall on ABC.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Hulu. 24. Killing Eve BBC America Starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, Killing Eve focuses on MI6 agent Eve Polastri, who ends up developing a fascination and connection with an assassin named Villanelle. The show will return with Season 3 in 2020 on BBC America and BBC One.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Hulu. Season 2 on BBC America. 25. A Discovery of Witches AMC Based on the books by Deborah Harkness, A Discovery of Witches follows Diana Bishop, a historian and witch, who discovers a bewitched manuscript that leads her back into the world of magic. Diana teams up with vampire Matthew Clairmont and together they set out to protect the book. The show will return with Season 2 on AMC, BBC America, and Sky One.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on AMC, BBC America, or Sundance Now. 26. Elite Netflix This Spanish teen drama focuses on a group of high schoolers at an exclusive private school, who end up at the center of a murder investigation. The show will return this fall with Season 2 on Netflix.Where to binge-watch: Season 1 on Netflix. 27. Legends of Tomorrow The CW This hilarious and wacky DCTV series follows a group of unlikely superheroes who travel through time and help preserve the timeline and life as we know it. The show will return with Season 5 in 2020 on the CW.Where to binge-watch: Seasons 1–4 on Netflix. Obsessed with all things TV and movies? Check out all of our TV & Movies coverage here! Which underrated TV shows do you love and think more people should watch? Tell us in the comments below! Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link