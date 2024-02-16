Skip To Content
BuzzFeed Homepage
Sign In
Search BuzzFeed

Tom Holland Was Spotted Marveling At Zendaya's "Dune: Part Two" Red Carpet Look At The London Premiere

Listen, if there's one thing we can all agree on, it's how much we adore Zendaya and Tom Holland.

Nora Dominick
by Nora Dominick

BuzzFeed Staff

Dune: Part Two is only a few short weeks away, which means the press tour with Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Florence Pugh, Austin Butler, and more for the highly anticipated movie is in full swing.

Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya as Paul and Chani in a close-up from the film Dune, appearing intently focused on each other
Warner Bros

And yesterday was a BIG day, as it was the world premiere of the movie in London. It was a huge event filled with the whole cast looking stunning on the red carpet, Anya Taylor-Joy's secret casting announcement, and more.

Anya shrouded in a sheer veil with a bold lipstick, gazing over shoulder
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

First reactions to Denis Villeneuve's movie also hit social media, with many calling it one of the "greatest sci-fi movies ever" and saying it's a "spectacular" and "jaw-dropping" sequel.

Timothée and Denis on the set of Dune 2
Niko Tavernise / Warner Bros

And, as if this wasn't enough, Zendaya walked the red carpet in arguably one of her best looks to date, which is saying something because Zendaya looks amazing at any event.

Zendaya in a metallic structured outfit with an embellished neckline
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

She stepped out wearing a robot-like suit from designer Manfred Thierry Mugler's "legendary" 20th anniversary fall/winter runway fashion show from 1995.

Zendaya in a futuristic metallic outfit posing against a sandy backdrop
Samir Hussein / WireImage / Getty Images

As soon as the look hit social media, everyone was obsessed and marveled at the fact that Zendaya and stylist Law Roach were able to get a piece from Mugler's archive.

Law Roach and Zendaya on red carpet, one in oversized gray suit and hood, the other in metallic bodysuit with structured shoulders
Jeff Spicer / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

And while Zendaya was turning heads and looking stunning on the red carpet, Tom Holland and his family were also in attendance to support her.

Tom Holland standing on stairs at an event, wearing a short-sleeve black shirt and trousers with shiny black shoes
Dave Benett / Getty Images for Warner Bros. Pictures

Tom opted to skip the chaos of the red carpet and let Zendaya do her thing, which I absolutely love.

Zendaya in futuristic metallic outfit with statement neckpiece
Gareth Cattermole / Getty Images

First, fans spotted Tom's dad and one of his brothers arriving to the Dune: Part Two event, which was enough to make me smile because I love how they're all one big family.

@janemargclis / Via Twitter: @janemargclis

And earlier in the day, in an Instagram story, Zendaya shared she had family and friends coming to the premiere, so I love that she was seemingly referring to the Hollands.

Warner Bros UK / Instagram / Via Instagram: @https://www.instagram.com/warnerbrosuk/?hl=en

Florence brought her grandma, Granny Pat, who has attended several recent red carpets with Flo, too.

Then at the event, fans spotted Tom above the red carpet just watching and waiting:

@tomdvyv / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

This video seemingly caught the moment when Zendaya arrived on the red carpet, and fans took to the comments to express how much they love the two of them.

Screenshot of social media comments showing fan support for Tom watching Zendaya at the Dune 2 premiere
@tomdvyv / TikTok / Via tiktok.com

Following the red carpet premiere, Zendaya and Tom were seen arriving at the afterparty alongside Zendaya's other Dune: Part Two cast members, like Florence.

Neil Mockford / GC Images / Getty Images

And then, they were spotted leaving the party together:

@dayacollective / Via Twitter: @dayacollective

I love that Tom and Zendaya have managed to keep their relationship as private as possible while still finding little ways to support each other. It's so cute.