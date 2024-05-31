    "Station 19" Just Ended After 105 Episodes — Here's What Happened To Everyone, Plus The Best Reactions From Fans

    "My life is wherever you are."

    🚨 There are obviously MASSIVE spoilers ahead for Station 19 Season 7, Episode 10, aka the series finale! 🚨

    It's the end of another TV era — after seven brilliant, emotional, and memorable seasons, Station 19 has sadly come to an end.

    Top image: Jaina Lee Ortiz, Jason George, Barrett Doss, Jay Hayden, and Danielle Savre, in firefighting gear, lying down. Bottom image: Full cast in firefighting gear lying down
    ABC

    The series finale, titled "One Last Time," was directed by Peter Paige and written by Zoanne Clack, Jose Diaz, and Miriam Arghandiwal.

    So, here's what happened to everyone at 19 at the end of the series, plus what fans thought about the final moments for each of them:

    Andy Herrera

    Andy in a firefighter uniform vs. Andy in the future as Captain
    ABC

    As Station 19 battled the wildfire approaching Seattle, Andy, of course, took charge as the captain. When it looked like the team might not make it out alive, Andy endangered herself to save everyone, which landed her at Grey Sloan with some burns but no major injuries. In the future, it's revealed that Andy becomes chief of the Seattle Fire Department, and she returns to 19 to meet the new recruits.

    Ben Warren

    Ben telling Andy, &quot;What you&#x27;ve made 19 into, it&#x27;s beautiful. You are your father&#x27;s wildest dreams&quot;
    ABC

    During the wildfire, Ben accompanied Carina to the scene of the wildfire where they helped a woman who was in labor. Throughout the final season, Ben was struggling with injuries he'd sustained and feeling like he might not be up for continuing as a firefighter anymore. So, in the series finale, Ben tells Andy that he's decided to go back to his surgical residence, which is honestly great for Bailey, who has been a nervous wreck thinking about him getting injured in the field. I'm assuming Ben will be back on Grey's Anatomy next season, too.

    Vic Hughes and Travis Montgomery

    Travis telling Vic at the airport, &quot;So, as it turns out, my life is wherever you are&quot;
    ABC

    After it was announced that Crisis One was going national, Vic decided to accept the job offer to run the program in Washington, DC, thus leaving Station 19 and Seattle. In Vic's dream of the future, Crisis One has become successful, and we even get a glimpse of her thinking of Dean Miller saying he's proud of her — Okieriete Onaodowan returning as Miller and saying he's proud of Hughie made me cry. 

    As for Travis, he initially turns down Vic's offer to join her in DC and help run Crisis One. However, by the end of the series finale, Travis surprises Vic at the airport after realizing he wants to be wherever his best friend is. He also decides he'll try to make his relationship with Dom work long distance.

    Maya Bishop and Carina DeLuca

    Carina telling Maya that she was scared that she would end up a single mom of two babies, and Maya smiling and kissing Carina
    ABC

    In the penultimate episode, Maya was trapped as the wildfire surrounded her. Meanwhile, Carina found out she was pregnant. Maya wasn't in danger for too long and was back to helping 19 fight the wildfire in no time, while Carina was in the field with Ben and delivered a baby as the wildfire approached them. 

    Eventually, Maya and Carina reunited at Grey Sloan, and Carina was able to tell Maya she was pregnant in the same spot where they first met. In their possible future, Carina and Maya have three children together: Liam, Andrea, and Gianna. Then, in the actual future, Maya is now chief at Station 19 as she looks on while Andy meets with her team. 

    Robert Sullivan and Natasha Ross

    Robert and Natasha getting married vs. Robert speaking at a veterans event
    ABC

    Like the others in 19, Robert and Natasha fought the wildfire and tried desperately to rescue a woman's husband who they'd found. Alongside Vic, Maya, Andy, and Travis, they help contain the wildfire and stop it from engulfing Seattle. In their possible futures, Robert and Natasha finally get married, with Ben officiating, and they finally create a program for veterans in the fire department. 

    Jack Gibson

    Jack saying, &quot;I can&#x27;t imagine my life without Andy&quot;
    ABC

    After Season 6, when Jack was injured and unable to be a firefighter anymore, he became a dispatcher and was able to help 19 in that way. After Andy gets seriously injured fighting the wildfire, he realizes that his life is only as great as it is because Andy is with him. In Jack's dream for the future, he and Andy are back together, just like how they were in the beginning of the series.

    Theo Ruiz

    Two photos of Theo, one of him in the hospital vs him at Station 19 in his uniform
    ABC

    In the penultimate episode, Theo was crushed under a massive tree branch while out in the field. He's in a pretty rough spot and is rushed to Grey Sloan and into surgery. Theo's storyline was more part of the Grey's Anatomy Season 20 finale, but in his dream for the future, we see him back at 19, and he has a wife and child. During Vic's going away party, Andy insists that Theo rejoin Station 19.

    Sean Beckett

    Two photos of Beckett, one with him fighting a wildfire vs. him and Jinny kissing
    ABC

    Like the rest of 19, Beckett helps contain and fight the wildfires encroaching on Seattle. In his dream future, he envisions himself with Natasha's sister, Jinny. Also, he's Sullivan's best man at his wedding with Natasha.

    Pruette Miller-Warren

    ABC

    Pru might have had one of my favorite storylines in the series finale. In the future, we learn that Pru becomes a firefighter, just like Dean and Ben, and she joins Station 19. She's a member of the team under Captain Maya DeLuca-Bishop.

    As you can imagine, fans — like myself — took to X, formerly Twitter, to share their appreciation for Station 19 and share their thoughts on the series finale. Here are some of the best reactions:

    1.

    From the perfect start to the finish line#station19 pic.twitter.com/f4N23VCcCH

    — Malien 🐼 (@spampiespresso) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via x.com

    2.

    strangers. girlfriends. wives. mothers. that’s a wrap on maya and carina ❤️ pic.twitter.com/fUyycyvNGo

    — sawyer 🚒 (@MARINASPALADIN) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via Twitter: @MARINASPALADIN

    3.

    DOCTOR CARINA DELUCA IN THE WILDFIRE GEAR I AM SO GAY #station19 pic.twitter.com/LMoPv9sgGP

    — han (@sunshinespampi) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via Twitter: @sunshinespampi

    4.

    maya kathleen deluca bishop, i am so proud of you. what a character arc. thank you #station19 writers, and thank you danielle savre for everything pic.twitter.com/jpmARgxqo2

    — Nora Dominick (@noradominick) May 30, 2024
    Nora Dominick / X / Via Twitter: @noradominick

    5.

    😭😭😭this is actually a lot right now #station19 pic.twitter.com/85Goz1QiU2

    — d🧚‍♀️ capt. andy herrera lover (@allforsurrera) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via Twitter: @allforsurrera

    6.

    "my life is wherever you are" ❤️‍🩹#Station19 pic.twitter.com/eRsBYge5vm

    — marti ceo of paul rudd ⁷✪🧯 | the rookie (@IR0NLANG) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via Twitter: @IR0NLANG

    7.

    the fact that carina dreamed of them having even more children in the future 😭 #station19 pic.twitter.com/jmFmdrUbCp

    — sofia (@spampsavree) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via Twitter: @spampsavree

    8.

    MAYA AND ANDY RUNNING SFD LIKE THEY ALWAYS WANTED TO #Station19 pic.twitter.com/DuZA4zMa3E

    — cc ౨ৎ ⊹ ࣪ ˖ (@savrefilmss) May 31, 2024
    ABC / CTV / Via Twitter: @savrefilmss

    9.

    Crying on a pain tears #station19 pic.twitter.com/5BI9eggGgq

    — Carla 🚒 • (@QueerBishop) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via Twitter: @QueerBishop

    10.

    PRUIT ARIKE MILLER-WARREN THE LEGACY THAT YOU CARRY ON IS INSANE🤎 she literally was raised by 19. pic.twitter.com/ZmQ6EvyXrY

    — diar’🥷🏾 (@sweetbrokenmaya) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via Twitter: @sweetbrokenmaya

    11.

    Maya went from helping deliver Pru to being her captain and teaching her about fire. 😭❤️‍🩹#SaveStation19 #Station19 pic.twitter.com/fBHqRfUJGw

    — Bailey (@delucabishopss2) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via Twitter: @delucabishopss2

    12.

    Love this development!!!! #SaveStation19 #Station19 pic.twitter.com/J5Fe7W7dLX

    — Yara (@19sadcake) May 31, 2024
    ABC / Via Twitter: @19sadcake