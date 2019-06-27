TV and Movies

"One Day At A Time" Was Just Saved From Cancellation, And The Cast Is Rightfully Freaking Out

Dale, PopTV, Dale!

It's official! After being cancelled by Netflix earlier this year, One Day At A Time has been revived by PopTV.

Netflix / PopTV

The small channel, which is home to Schitt's Creek in the US, will begin airing new episodes of One Day At A Time in 2020.

PopTV

After a strong #SaveODAAT campaign by fans, the actors, and creative team, we can finally rejoice that we don't have to say goodbye to the Alvarez family after all.

Netflix / PopTV

Shortly after the news broke, the cast, creative team, and celebrity fans of the show are just as excited as you:

Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett says that she can't wait to share more stories with fans:

WE'RE BACK! Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, ONE DAY AT A TIME is heading to POP TV &amp; we couldn't be more excited! We have many more stories to tell about &amp; we can't wait to share them with you! Thank you @sptv &amp; @PopTV! #moreodaat https://t.co/4grfsn9RA3
Gloria Calderón Kellett @everythingloria

Twitter: @everythingloria / Via Twitter: @everythingloria

Isabella Gomez, who plays Elena, literally couldn't believe the show was saved:

Our queen Rita Moreno said #SaveODAAT is totally old news now:

#SAVEODAAT is old news...#MoreODAAT is more like it!! Thank you @PopTV #ODAAT @OneDayAtATime we're backkkk!!
Rita Moreno @TheRitaMoreno

Twitter: @TheRitaMoreno / Via Twitter: @TheRitaMoreno

Norman Lear said that he's glad he continues to work with his family:

Todd Grinnell, who plays Schneider, thanked everyone "who tweeted and posted and shouted from the rooftops":

Stephen Tobolowsky, who plays Dr. Leslie Berkowitz, can't believe that miracles do happen:

And they say miracles don’t happen. From what I know ... it took a village. A lot of us who work on this show and love it. And all of you who have loved this show and MADE IT HAPPEN.
Stephen Tobolowsky @Tobolowsky

Twitter: @Tobolowsky / Via Twitter: @Tobolowsky

Lin-Manuel Miranda, who championed for the show to be saved, was thrilled:

🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @everythingloria let’s GOOOOOOO @TheNormanLear let’s GOOOOOO Save ODAAT: ☑️ YOU DID IT https://t.co/33Ep4S0rV8
Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel

Twitter: @Lin_Manuel / Via Twitter: @Lin_Manuel

And, I think Stephanie Beatriz, who guest starred last season, sums up all our feelings the best:

Instagram: @stephaniebeatriz

Basically, if you need me I'll be dancing around and praising the TV gods that this is happening.

Netflix / PopTV

