It's official! After being cancelled by Netflix earlier this year, One Day At A Time has been revived by PopTV. Netflix / PopTV The small channel, which is home to Schitt's Creek in the US, will begin airing new episodes of One Day At A Time in 2020. PopTV After a strong #SaveODAAT campaign by fans, the actors, and creative team, we can finally rejoice that we don't have to say goodbye to the Alvarez family after all. Netflix / PopTV Shortly after the news broke, the cast, creative team, and celebrity fans of the show are just as excited as you: Creator Gloria Calderón Kellett says that she can't wait to share more stories with fans: Gloria Calderón Kellett @everythingloria WE'RE BACK! Thanks to every fan who made #saveodaat trend worldwide, ONE DAY AT A TIME is heading to POP TV & we couldn't be more excited! We have many more stories to tell about & we can't wait to share them with you! Thank you @sptv & @PopTV! #moreodaat https://t.co/4grfsn9RA3 08:36 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @everythingloria / Via Twitter: @everythingloria Isabella Gomez, who plays Elena, literally couldn't believe the show was saved: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @isabella.gomez / Via instagram.com Our queen Rita Moreno said #SaveODAAT is totally old news now: Rita Moreno @TheRitaMoreno #SAVEODAAT is old news...#MoreODAAT is more like it!! Thank you @PopTV #ODAAT @OneDayAtATime we're backkkk!! 08:54 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @TheRitaMoreno / Via Twitter: @TheRitaMoreno Norman Lear said that he's glad he continues to work with his family: View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @thenormanlear / Via Instagram: @undefined Todd Grinnell, who plays Schneider, thanked everyone "who tweeted and posted and shouted from the rooftops": View this photo on Instagram Instagram: @toddgrinnell / Via instagram.com Stephen Tobolowsky, who plays Dr. Leslie Berkowitz, can't believe that miracles do happen: Stephen Tobolowsky @Tobolowsky And they say miracles don't happen. From what I know ... it took a village. A lot of us who work on this show and love it. And all of you who have loved this show and MADE IT HAPPEN. 08:48 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @Tobolowsky / Via Twitter: @Tobolowsky Lin-Manuel Miranda, who championed for the show to be saved, was thrilled: Lin-Manuel Miranda @Lin_Manuel 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ @everythingloria let's GOOOOOOO @TheNormanLear let's GOOOOOO Save ODAAT: ☑️ YOU DID IT https://t.co/33Ep4S0rV8 08:51 PM - 27 Jun 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @Lin_Manuel / Via Twitter: @Lin_Manuel And, I think Stephanie Beatriz, who guest starred last season, sums up all our feelings the best: Instagram: @stephaniebeatriz Basically, if you need me I'll be dancing around and praising the TV gods that this is happening. Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Netflix / PopTV