"It's the first time that they completely see each other, and they’re on a level, and it's like, Let's go."

Dearest reader, it's officially Bridgerton season! After two years, the hit Netflix series is back with Season 3, which focused on Colin Bridgerton (Luke Newton) as he finally realizes his feelings for Penelope Featherington (Nicola Coughlan).

Penelope walking down the stairs in a new dress, and Colin noticing her
After debuting Part 1 on May 16, the third season racked up an impressive 45.1 million views, which is around 180 million hours viewed, according to Netflix. 

The friends-to-lovers story between Colin and Pen is one fans have eagerly been awaiting, and it did not disappoint. Everything culminated in the infamous carriage scene, which is taken directly from Julia Quinn's book Romancing Mister Bridgerton.

Colin and Penelope inches from kissing in a carriage
Colin and Penelope finally share a steamy kiss after Colin professes his feelings for his friend. The moment has gone viral across the internet, with fans continuously talking about how sexy it is.

Out of the entire scene, there's a particular moment that Nicola, the writers, and intimacy coordinator Lizzy Talbot put a lot of thought into, and one Nicola finds very important.

Penelope caressing Colin&#x27;s face inside a carriage
After they kiss, Colin and Penelope's sexy carriage ride eventually leads to Colin wanting to touch Penelope. In the scene, Penelope gives Colin consent to touch her, and he continues moving his hand up her thigh and under her dress.

Colin placing his hand on Penelope&#x27;s thigh
While this particular moment has gone viral as fans noticed Colin fixes Penelope's dress only using certain fingers afterward — a moment Luke improvised — Nicola wanted to make sure Penelope's desire came across on screen, too.

Colin fixing Penelope&#x27;s sleeve of her dress with only two fingers
"Because she's also desired him for so long," Nicola told Vanity Fair in a recent interview. "We realize later on, she doesn't know about sex fully, but she's aware of her body and where she wants him to touch her."

Two close-ups of Colin and Penelope kissing
Nicola said she felt it was a nice change from how virginity is traditionally portrayed in TV shows, with characters often being shown as not even knowing how they want to be pleasured.

Two close-ups of Colin and Penelope kissing
"It's lovely because it’s so easy to see virgins on TV portrayed in a way that they’re like terrified and have no agency, but that's not the case," she told Vanity Fair.

Two close-ups of Colin and Penelope kissing
"The consent is managed so beautifully, and that’s down to the writing and the brilliant Lizzy Talbot, the intimacy coordinator, because we want it to seem like it’s not teacher-student anymore," Nicola continued.

Colin telling Penelope he can&#x27;t stop thinking of her after her kiss, and he even dreams of her
She added, "We're in this together. It’s the first time that they completely see each other, and they’re on a level, and it's like, Let's go."

Penelope telling Colin that she wants to be more than friends
Speaking overall about the filming experience for such an important moment, Luke and Nicola said they had total trust in each other. In a joint interview with The Today Show, Nicola explained, "We had so much control, we felt really empowered. We knew what points we had to hit, but it didn't feel stilted or choreographed."

A close-up of Colin kneeling in front of Penelope inside a carriage
She continued, saying, "We just were like, I trust you, you trust me, let's do this. Let's make it the best it can be."

Colin asking Penelope to marry him
You can read Nicola's full interview with Vanity Fair here.

What did you think of Bridgerton Season 3, Part 1? Tell us in the comments below!

Bridgerton Season 3 returns with brand-new episodes on June 13 on Netflix.

