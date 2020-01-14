"You" Has Officially Been Renewed For Season 3, And Here's What To Expect

🚨Warning: Spoilers for "You" Season 2 ahead!🚨 It's official: You has been renewed for Season 3. Beth Dubber / Netflix The You Twitter account revealed the good news this morning, and I'm already so excited. YOU @YouNetflix See you soon, neighbor. YOU S3 is coming. 03:10 PM - 14 Jan 2020 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @YouNetflix / Via Twitter: @YouNetflix According to Deadline, Netflix has ordered 10 episodes for the show's third season. Beth Dubber / Netflix Penn Badgley and Victoria Pedretti will reprise their roles as we continue to follow Joe and Love's journey. Beth Dubber / Netflix Co-creators Sera Gamble and Greg Berlanti will also return as executive producers, with Sera serving as showrunner. Remember, Season 2 ended with Joe and Love moving into a seemingly perfect suburban neighborhood. Netflix Nothing is official yet in terms of the plot, but I'm assuming we'll figure out who the neighbor actually is and what happens between them and Joe. Netflix Also, Joe and Love are expecting a child and that will surely complicate their ever-changing dynamic. Netflix The final episode of You Season 2 also teased Will and Ellie's whereabouts when Joe received postcards from both of them — something tells me this won't be the last we hear from them. Netflix While I'm super excited for You Season 3, we will have to wait a little while — the new season isn't expected to premiere until 2021. Netflix But, I can assure you I'll be rewatching the previous seasons while we wait for more Joe Goldberg. Netflix What do you want to see in You Season 3? And do you have any good theories about the neighbor? Tell us in the comment below!