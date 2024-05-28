"Inside Out 2" Is Almost Here, So These Are All The New Emotions Joining Joy, Sadness, And More

Hot Topic
There are a ton of exciting new movies coming out this summer, and one of the most highly-anticipated is Inside Out 2.
Directed by Kelsey Mann and written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, the new movie has us returning to Riley's mind. However, this time, she's a teenager. Inside her mind, headquarters is undergoing some massive changes, including an unexpected surprise: new emotions.
Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan will reprise their roles as Joy, Sadness, Anger, Riley's Mom, and Riley's Dad, respectively.
However, Fear will now be voiced by Tony Hale, who is replacing Bill Hader.
Disgust will now be voiced by Liza Lapira, who is replacing Mindy Kaling.
And Riley will be voiced by Kensington Tallman, who is replacing Kaitlyn Dias
As the trailers have been released for Inside Out 2, fans have been ecstatic to see the new emotions and characters that will join Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.
So, here are all the new characters in Inside Out 2, who voices them, and more:
Anxiety, who is voiced by Maya Hawke
Envy, who is voiced by Ayo Edebiri
Ennui, who is voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos
Embarrassment, who is voiced by Paul Walter Hauser
Nostalgia, who is voiced by June Squibb
Valentina "Val" Ortiz, who is voiced by Lilimar
Bree, who is voiced by Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green
And Grace, who is voiced by Grace Lu
Although we haven't spotted them in the trailers yet, Yvette Nicole Brown will voice Coach Roberts, and Ron Funches will voice Bloofy.
There you have it! That's everything we know about some of the new characters in Inside Out 2. Personally, I am so excited.
And after the whole Bing Bong storyline in Inside Out, I am also preparing to sob at some point during this movie.
Are you excited for Inside Out 2? Tell us everything in the comments below!
