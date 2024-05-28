    "Inside Out 2" Is Almost Here, So These Are All The New Emotions Joining Joy, Sadness, And More

    Nostalgia, a new emotion in Inside Out 2, wears literal rose-colored glasses.

    Nora Dominick
    by Nora Dominick

    BuzzFeed Staff

    There are a ton of exciting new movies coming out this summer, and one of the most highly-anticipated is Inside Out 2.

    Joy, Fear, Disgust, Sadness, and Anger from Pixar&#x27;s Inside Out react with alarm in front of a control panel
    Pixar

    Inside Out premiered in 2015 — yes, nine years ago!!! — and went on to win Best Animated Feature at the 2016 Academy Awards.

    Directed by Kelsey Mann and written by Meg LeFauve and Dave Holstein, the new movie has us returning to Riley's mind. However, this time, she's a teenager. Inside her mind, headquarters is undergoing some massive changes, including an unexpected surprise: new emotions.

    Joy, Sadness, Fear, Disgust, and Anger from Inside Out 2 meet Anxiety, who shows up with suitcases in these three-panel images
    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com

    This marks Kelsey's directorial debut. He previously worked in the animation department on Pixar's Monsters University, The Good Dinosaur, Onward, and more. Meanwhile, Meg cowrote Inside Out, and Dave has worked on Weeds and created the TV series Kidding.

    Amy Poehler, Phyllis Smith, Lewis Black, Diane Lane, and Kyle MacLachlan will reprise their roles as Joy, Sadness, Anger, Riley's Mom, and Riley's Dad, respectively.

    &quot;Inside Out&quot; characters Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust, and Sadness in their control center (top). Riley celebrating her 13th birthday with her parents (bottom)
    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com
    However, Fear will now be voiced by Tony Hale, who is replacing Bill Hader.

    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com, Jeff Kravitz / FilmMagic / Getty Images

    Tony is best known for his work as Buster Bluth in Arrested Development and Gary Walsh in Veep, with the latter earning him two Emmy Awards. Also, he previously voiced Forky in Pixar's Toy Story 4.

    Disgust will now be voiced by Liza Lapira, who is replacing Mindy Kaling.

    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com, Amanda Edwards / Getty Images

    Liza is best known for her work in NCIS; Dollhouse; Don't Trust the B– in Apartment 23; Crazy, Stupid, Love, and more. She currently stars as Mel in The Equalizer.

    Speaking about Bill and Mindy not returning for the sequel, producer Mark Nielsen told LADbible, "It's been nine years since that first film, and you try to get their original cast back together, but it doesn't always work out. Man, we love Bill Hader and Mindy Kaling. They're always going to be part of this Pixar family."

    And Riley will be voiced by Kensington Tallman, who is replacing Kaitlyn Dias

    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com, Elyse Jankowski / Getty Images

    Kensington is best known for her work in children's shows like Drama Club, Blaze and the Monster Machines, Home Sweet Rome!, That Girl Lay Lay, and more.

    As the trailers have been released for Inside Out 2, fans have been ecstatic to see the new emotions and characters that will join Joy, Sadness, Anger, Fear, and Disgust.

    Joy talking to Embarrassment in Inside Out 2
    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com

    So, here are all the new characters in Inside Out 2, who voices them, and more:

    Anxiety, who is voiced by Maya Hawke

    Ernesto S. Ruscio / Getty Images, Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com

    What you've seen her in before: Maya is best known for starring as Robin in Stranger Things. She's also starred in movies like Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood, Fear Street: Part 1 — 1994, Do Revenge, Asteroid City, Maestro, and more.

    Envy, who is voiced by Ayo Edebiri

    Taylor Hill / Getty Images, Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com

    What you've seen her in before: Ayo is best known for her award-winning role as Syd in The Bear. She's also starred in movies like Bottoms, Theater Camp, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, and more.

    Ennui, who is voiced by Adèle Exarchopoulos

    Pixar / Disney, Stephane Cardinale / Corbis via Getty Images

    What you've seen her in before: Adèle is best known for starring in Blue Is the Warmest Colour, with her performance winning her the Palme d'Or award at the 2013 Cannes Film Festival. At the time, she was only 20 years old and became the youngest person in history to win it.

    Embarrassment, who is voiced by Paul Walter Hauser

    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com, Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

    What you've seen him in before: Paul is best known for his work in movies like I, Tonya; BlacKkKlansman; Da 5 Bloods; Cruella, and more. Recently, he won an Emmy Award for his work as Larry Hall in the limited series Black Bird.

    Nostalgia, who is voiced by June Squibb

    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com, Michael Loccisano / Getty Images

    What you've seen her in before: June is best known for her work in Nebraska, which earned her an Academy Award nomination. She's also starred in movies like The Humans, Palm Springs, Thelma, and more. For Disney and Pixar, she's voiced characters in Ralph Breaks the Internet, Toy Story 4, and Soul.

    Valentina "Val" Ortiz, who is voiced by Lilimar

    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com, Craig Barritt / Getty Images for ReedPop

    What you've seen her in before: Lilimar is best known for starring in the Nickelodeon series Bella and the Bulldogs and Knight Squad. She also starred in the Netflix movie Hubie Halloween.

    Bree, who is voiced by Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green

    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com, Sumayyah Nuriddin-Green / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    What you've seen her in before: This is Sumayyah's first-ever major role.

    And Grace, who is voiced by Grace Lu

    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com, Grace Lu / Instagram / Via instagram.com

    What you've seen her in before: Grace has voiced characters in several video games, like Final Fantasy VII Rebirth and Demon Slayer, where she does the English voice for Teruko. She also appeared in the Disney Channel series Bunk'd.

    Although we haven't spotted them in the trailers yet, Yvette Nicole Brown will voice Coach Roberts, and Ron Funches will voice Bloofy.

    Characters from Inside Out including Anger, Joy, Sadness, Disgust, and Fear stand together with colorful lights in the background
    Pixar / Disney / Via youtube.com

    Bobby Moynihan, Sarayu Blue, Flea, James Austin Johnson, Dave Goelz, John Ratzenberger, and more are expected to voice other characters, too.

    There you have it! That's everything we know about some of the new characters in Inside Out 2. Personally, I am so excited.

    And after the whole Bing Bong storyline in Inside Out, I am also preparing to sob at some point during this movie.

    Are you excited for Inside Out 2? Tell us everything in the comments below!

