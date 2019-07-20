Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat At San Diego Comic-Con this year, some of the Game of Thrones cast gathered to celebrate the final season and answer some burning questions. Here's what we learned about the series: Kevin Winter / Getty Images And yes, they all had coffee cups on stage with them! 1. Isaac Hempstead Wright said Bran's first couple months in office on the Iron Throne probably haven't been "a barrel of laughs." HBO He continued, saying, "I think it might be quite serious. And I guess, for all intents and purposes, Westeros is now a surveillance state with Bran aware of everything that everyone is doing." 2. Maisie Williams' favorite meme from the final season was everyone saying that Bran could've just told Arya what's West of Westeros. Maisie Williams @Maisie_Williams just here for the memes 09:34 AM - 20 May 2019 Reply Retweet Favorite Twitter: @Maisie_Williams / Via Twitter: @Maisie_Williams She said, "It's like, no one knows. And then Bran's there like, 'Are you kidding me?'" 3. While Grey Worm moved to Naath, Jacob Anderson believes he'll never have a great love like Missandei again. HBO He said, "No, not in the same way. I think that was a one time deal, really." 4. Unlike some fans, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau thought Jaime's ending was "a perfect end for that character." HBO Jaime dying in the arms of Cersei "made sense" to Nikolaj. 5. Nikolaj said his favorite scene from the final episode was Brienne writing in the book about Jaime. HBO He said, "I think that showed her understanding of Jaime and the love of Jaime. I thought that was just a beautiful scene." 6. Conleth Hill said while he was upset with Varys's fate, it made sense for the show because the final season was about "the futility of conflict and the pointlessness of war." HBO 7. Nikolaj was shocked by the level of fan outrage over the final season, in particular when the online petition started circulating. Kevin Winter / Getty Images He continued, saying, "It's going to piss you off no matter what because it's the end." 8. Liam Cunningham also spoke about the ending saying, "It's not arriving at the end, that's the point of this whole thing. It was the journey." Kevin Winter / Getty Images He continued, saying, "Nobody knew how big it was going to get. And all of us here feel absolutely blessed to have been part of it." 9. Liam said that if Melisandre didn't kill herself, he doesn't think Davos would've had the heart to do it. HBO He said, "I think he wanted to have done it. But, I think his humanity was always going to rise to the surface." 10. Jacob Anderson said he doesn't think Grey Worm killed Jon Snow after Dany's death because he didn't "want to be violent anymore." HBO Jacob added that he thinks Grey Worm wanted to escape the vicious cycle of violence after everyone he held close to him died. 11. Conleth spoke about Varys potentially trying to poison Daenerys saying, "He knew that he had to try anyway to stop her." HBO 12. Isaac loves the theories that Bran knew the future and sat back and just watched Dany turn mad, although he doesn't think Bran knew exactly what was going to happen. HBO Isaac said, "I think his sort of vision of the future is slightly cloudy. So that's my excuse for why Bran didn't say anything, but I think it's quite cool that it's left ambiguous." 13. Maisie believes that Arya and Gendry were never meant to be forever because Arya's "always been a lone wolf." HBO She elaborated, saying, "I don't think being with a partner is what would make her feel the most at home or the most fulfilled. I think that was kind of what that whole exchange was. It's just trying to understand that and know that isn't necessarily what she wants." 14. Maisie put to rest the fan theory that Jon helped Arya defeat the Night King: "She did it on her own!" Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF Tap to play or pause GIF HBO 15. In terms of stealing props from set, Isaac got nervous, so after 10 years on Game of Thrones all he took was "a wooden spoon." Kevin Winter / Getty Images 16. Meanwhile, Maisie took a bunch of fake blood that was used during one of Arya's scenes and left it all over her trailer. Kevin Winter / Getty Images She hysterically said that she just left them "by the sink." 17. Originally, Davos was going to be more of a fighter. In fact Liam filmed scenes where Davos killed people. HBO He said there was a scene where he was on a horse, swinging a sword, and fighting. 18. Jacob said the one thing he was told about Grey Worm that didn't make it on the show was that Grey Worm has "a dick, no balls." HBO 19. And finally, John Bradley is 100% certain that he did not leave the water bottle on set during the series finale. HBO John said, "I thought about this very, very strongly. I'm right-handed. So if I'm drinking a bottle with my right hand if I was going to put it on the floor, I think I put it on this [right] side." Share On facebook Share On facebook Share Share On vk Share On vk Share Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Share On pinterest Pin Share On lineapp Share On lineapp Share On twitter Share On twitter Share Share On email Share On email Email Share On sms Share On sms Share On whatsapp Share On whatsapp Share On more Share On more More Share On tumblr Share On tumblr Share On link Share On link Share On copy Share On copy Copy Link Share On snapchat Share On snapchat