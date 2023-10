13 Child Stars Who Have Opened Up About How Hard Their Fame Was On Their Family

10.

Christy Carlson Romano said that her mom "left her three siblings behind" when she accompanied Christy to LA to pursue acting in TV and movies when she was 16 years old. Christy elaborated, saying, "For a long time, I felt the impending-ness of, like, the sacrifice. If my mom's life didn't amount to this perfect version that maybe even she tried to insinuate she needed to have. There was a lot of guilt there and displacement from my family."